https://sputniknews.com/20220616/lionel-messi-gets-mobbed-by-fans-as-he-arrives-in-barcelona-to-attend-jordi-albas-wedding---video-1096361535.html

Lionel Messi Gets Mobbed by Fans as He Arrives in Barcelona to Attend Jordi Alba's Wedding - Video

Lionel Messi Gets Mobbed by Fans as He Arrives in Barcelona to Attend Jordi Alba's Wedding - Video

Lionel Messi may have left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer, but he's still loved and adored by Blaugrana fans. The club's supporters were... 16.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-16T09:21+0000

2022-06-16T09:21+0000

2022-06-16T09:24+0000

sport

sport

sport

lionel messi

lionel messi

psg

paris saint-germain (psg)

barcelona

fc barcelona

footballer

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/10/1096362608_155:208:1274:837_1920x0_80_0_0_41dd784c0bc7077b14006a93e0dd552b.jpg

A large contingent of admirers welcomed Lionel Messi at the Barcelona airport as the PSG forward reportedly arrived in the Spanish city to attend his ex-Camp Nou team-mate Jordi Alba's wedding, which is scheduled to take place in the metropolis on Saturday.A video of Lionel Messi signing autographs at the airport has since then gone viral on Twitter, receiving nearly 700,000 views on the micro-blogging platform.After Jordi Alba's nuptials, Messi is expected to spend his summer holidays at his home, which is situated in the wealthy enclave of Bellamar in the coastal town of Castelldefels, around 25 kilometres south-west of Barcelona.Messi is Barca's all-time top-scorer, having netted a world record 672 goals in 778 appearances for the former La Liga champions during his two-decade-long career.Last year, he left his boyhood club in tears after Barcelona failed to register his contract due to their financial troubles.However, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner failed to weave the same kind of magic at the Parc des Princes, scoring just six goals in Ligue 1 and 11 overall for the French giants during their 2021-22 campaign.

barcelona

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, sport, sport, lionel messi, lionel messi, psg, paris saint-germain (psg), barcelona, fc barcelona, footballer, football star, football legend, player, football, football, football team, football club, club