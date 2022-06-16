International
https://sputniknews.com/20220616/lionel-messi-gets-mobbed-by-fans-as-he-arrives-in-barcelona-to-attend-jordi-albas-wedding---video-1096361535.html
Lionel Messi Gets Mobbed by Fans as He Arrives in Barcelona to Attend Jordi Alba's Wedding - Video
Lionel Messi Gets Mobbed by Fans as He Arrives in Barcelona to Attend Jordi Alba's Wedding - Video
Lionel Messi may have left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer, but he's still loved and adored by Blaugrana fans. The club's supporters were... 16.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-16T09:21+0000
2022-06-16T09:24+0000
sport
sport
sport
lionel messi
lionel messi
psg
paris saint-germain (psg)
barcelona
fc barcelona
footballer
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/10/1096362608_155:208:1274:837_1920x0_80_0_0_41dd784c0bc7077b14006a93e0dd552b.jpg
A large contingent of admirers welcomed Lionel Messi at the Barcelona airport as the PSG forward reportedly arrived in the Spanish city to attend his ex-Camp Nou team-mate Jordi Alba's wedding, which is scheduled to take place in the metropolis on Saturday.A video of Lionel Messi signing autographs at the airport has since then gone viral on Twitter, receiving nearly 700,000 views on the micro-blogging platform.After Jordi Alba's nuptials, Messi is expected to spend his summer holidays at his home, which is situated in the wealthy enclave of Bellamar in the coastal town of Castelldefels, around 25 kilometres south-west of Barcelona.Messi is Barca's all-time top-scorer, having netted a world record 672 goals in 778 appearances for the former La Liga champions during his two-decade-long career.Last year, he left his boyhood club in tears after Barcelona failed to register his contract due to their financial troubles.However, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner failed to weave the same kind of magic at the Parc des Princes, scoring just six goals in Ligue 1 and 11 overall for the French giants during their 2021-22 campaign.
barcelona
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/10/1096362608_140:0:1289:862_1920x0_80_0_0_510d1c75c5d8e5e560210659c1b9522b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sport, sport, sport, lionel messi, lionel messi, psg, paris saint-germain (psg), barcelona, fc barcelona, footballer, football star, football legend, player, football, football, football team, football club, club

Lionel Messi Gets Mobbed by Fans as He Arrives in Barcelona to Attend Jordi Alba's Wedding - Video

09:21 GMT 16.06.2022 (Updated: 09:24 GMT 16.06.2022)
© Photo : Barça Spaces/twitterMessi is in Barcelona
Messi is in Barcelona - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.06.2022
© Photo : Barça Spaces/twitter
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Lionel Messi may have left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer, but he's still loved and adored by Blaugrana fans. The club's supporters were once again out in numbers as the Argentine superstar made his way back to the Catalan capital on Wednesday.
A large contingent of admirers welcomed Lionel Messi at the Barcelona airport as the PSG forward reportedly arrived in the Spanish city to attend his ex-Camp Nou team-mate Jordi Alba's wedding, which is scheduled to take place in the metropolis on Saturday.

A video of Lionel Messi signing autographs at the airport has since then gone viral on Twitter, receiving nearly 700,000 views on the micro-blogging platform.
After Jordi Alba's nuptials, Messi is expected to spend his summer holidays at his home, which is situated in the wealthy enclave of Bellamar in the coastal town of Castelldefels, around 25 kilometres south-west of Barcelona.

Messi is Barca's all-time top-scorer, having netted a world record 672 goals in 778 appearances for the former La Liga champions during his two-decade-long career.

Last year, he left his boyhood club in tears after Barcelona failed to register his contract due to their financial troubles.

However, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner failed to weave the same kind of magic at the Parc des Princes, scoring just six goals in Ligue 1 and 11 overall for the French giants during their 2021-22 campaign.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала