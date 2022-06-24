International
Breaking News: Putin Says G7's 'Irresponsible' Actions Triggered Global Inflation, Not Russia's Special Op in Ukraine
https://sputniknews.com/20220624/lionel-messis-relationship-with-barcelona-turns-cold---reports-1096631326.html
Lionel Messi's Relationship With Barcelona Turns Cold - Reports
Lionel Messi's Relationship With Barcelona Turns Cold - Reports
Lionel Messi's 21-year-long association with his boyhood club Barcelona ended in tears last year after the Spanish outfit failed to renew his contract. Since... 24.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-24T13:38+0000
2022-06-24T13:38+0000
sport
sport
sport
lionel messi
lionel messi
barcelona
fc barcelona
footballer
psg
paris saint-germain (psg)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/13/1095630986_0:114:2972:1786_1920x0_80_0_0_b1d65a88e2d03bc6d2dfcba5f82d6cb7.jpg
Lionel Messi's eternal bond with Barcelona has taken a hit in the ten months since his exit from the club, Catalan outlet ARA reported. The seven-time Ballon d'Or reportedly hasn't had any contact with his former teammates at the La Liga heavyweights, except for captain Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets. His relationship with his remaining colleagues has reportedly gone "cold" and he's no longer on speaking terms with them.As per the publication, the main reason Messi's relationship with Blaugrana has hit rock bottom is club president Joan Laporta's inability to host a farewell for him at Camp Nou.Earlier this year, Laporta had said in public that he wished to accord a grand farewell to the Rosario-born footballer. But things seem to have not budged on the matter.Messi earned several accolades at Barcelona, including four Champions League titles and 10 La Liga titles, besides becoming their all-time scorer. Overall, the 35-year-old scored 672 goals in 778 appearances for the club across all competitions.He couldn't replicate his success at the Parc des Princes in his debut season with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as he could only hit the back of the net six times in Ligue 1.While PSG managed to claim their 10th French title despite Messi's low goal tally, they had no such luck in the Champions League where they lost to eventual champions Real Madrid in the Round of 16.The talismanic player is currently on a break from football and vacationing on the Spanish island of Ibiza with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and his three kids.
barcelona
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/13/1095630986_219:0:2950:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_281a6ee545fecd70e0aabf8319ddb4f8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sport, sport, sport, lionel messi, lionel messi, barcelona, fc barcelona, footballer, psg, paris saint-germain (psg), relationship, football, football, football player, player, football legend, club, football club

Lionel Messi's Relationship With Barcelona Turns Cold - Reports

13:38 GMT 24.06.2022
© AP Photo / Jean Francois BadiasPSG's Lionel Messi reacts during the French League One soccer match between Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain at Stade de la Meinau stadium in Strasbourg, eastern France, Friday, April 29, 2022
PSG's Lionel Messi reacts during the French League One soccer match between Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain at Stade de la Meinau stadium in Strasbourg, eastern France, Friday, April 29, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.06.2022
© AP Photo / Jean Francois Badias
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Lionel Messi's 21-year-long association with his boyhood club Barcelona ended in tears last year after the Spanish outfit failed to renew his contract. Since his departure, the Argentina superstar's relationship with the La Liga giants has deteriorated further, if recent reports from Catalonia are to be believed.
Lionel Messi's eternal bond with Barcelona has taken a hit in the ten months since his exit from the club, Catalan outlet ARA reported. The seven-time Ballon d'Or reportedly hasn't had any contact with his former teammates at the La Liga heavyweights, except for captain Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

His relationship with his remaining colleagues has reportedly gone "cold" and he's no longer on speaking terms with them.

As per the publication, the main reason Messi's relationship with Blaugrana has hit rock bottom is club president Joan Laporta's inability to host a farewell for him at Camp Nou.

Earlier this year, Laporta had said in public that he wished to accord a grand farewell to the Rosario-born footballer. But things seem to have not budged on the matter.

Messi earned several accolades at Barcelona, including four Champions League titles and 10 La Liga titles, besides becoming their all-time scorer. Overall, the 35-year-old scored 672 goals in 778 appearances for the club across all competitions.

He couldn't replicate his success at the Parc des Princes in his debut season with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as he could only hit the back of the net six times in Ligue 1.

While PSG managed to claim their 10th French title despite Messi's low goal tally, they had no such luck in the Champions League where they lost to eventual champions Real Madrid in the Round of 16.

The talismanic player is currently on a break from football and vacationing on the Spanish island of Ibiza with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and his three kids.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала