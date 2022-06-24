Lionel Messi's Relationship With Barcelona Turns Cold - Reports

https://sputniknews.com/20220624/lionel-messis-relationship-with-barcelona-turns-cold---reports-1096631326.html

Lionel Messi's 21-year-long association with his boyhood club Barcelona ended in tears last year after the Spanish outfit failed to renew his contract. Since... 24.06.2022, Sputnik International

Lionel Messi's eternal bond with Barcelona has taken a hit in the ten months since his exit from the club, Catalan outlet ARA reported. The seven-time Ballon d'Or reportedly hasn't had any contact with his former teammates at the La Liga heavyweights, except for captain Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets. His relationship with his remaining colleagues has reportedly gone "cold" and he's no longer on speaking terms with them.As per the publication, the main reason Messi's relationship with Blaugrana has hit rock bottom is club president Joan Laporta's inability to host a farewell for him at Camp Nou.Earlier this year, Laporta had said in public that he wished to accord a grand farewell to the Rosario-born footballer. But things seem to have not budged on the matter.Messi earned several accolades at Barcelona, including four Champions League titles and 10 La Liga titles, besides becoming their all-time scorer. Overall, the 35-year-old scored 672 goals in 778 appearances for the club across all competitions.He couldn't replicate his success at the Parc des Princes in his debut season with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as he could only hit the back of the net six times in Ligue 1.While PSG managed to claim their 10th French title despite Messi's low goal tally, they had no such luck in the Champions League where they lost to eventual champions Real Madrid in the Round of 16.The talismanic player is currently on a break from football and vacationing on the Spanish island of Ibiza with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and his three kids.

