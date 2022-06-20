Barcelona Reportedly Mulling Third $42Mln Bid for Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski
Bayern's Robert Lewandowski celebrates his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and SC Freiburg in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021
For weeks, there has been chatter that Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski will move to Barcelona. According to reports, the Catalans have upped their efforts to secure him in recent days. Although the Spanish outfit's previous offers were rejected, the two clubs are reportedly close to reaching a deal on the player's transfer soon.
Barcelona are all set to table a third, improved bid to Bayern Munich to sign Polish striker Robert Lewandowski for around $42Mln plus add-ons, according to Spanish outlet Sport.
Although the Bavarians rebuffed Blaugrana's last offer of $34Mln plus bonuses, they are willing to sell the two-time FIFA Player of the Year to the former La Liga champions and awaiting the latest proposal.
Bayern are demanding a whopping $52Mln for the 33-year-old footballer's transfer but Barcelona's top management are prepared to offer as much as $42Mln up front with a provision of bonuses linked to Lewandowski's performance in Catalonia.
Lewandowski has been the priority for Barca boss Xavi Hernandez, as the Pole is expected to fill the shoes of legendary Lionel Messi at Camp Nou. Messi left for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer.
Lewandowski has been one of the most prolific scorers in the world, having clocked more than 40 goals in seven consecutive seasons with Bayern.
Last year, the Warsaw-born player also broke the German great Gerd Muller's 49-year record of scoring the most Bundesliga goals (43) in a calendar year.
