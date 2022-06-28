https://sputniknews.com/20220628/he-is-a-legend-la-liga-chief-hails-robert-lewandowski-ahead-of-his-impending-barcelona-transfer-1096744973.html

'He is a Legend': La Liga Chief Hails Robert Lewandowski Ahead of His Impending Barcelona Transfer

For weeks, Bayern Munich talisman Robert Lewandowski has been linked with a move to Barcelona. Although the Bavarians have rejected a couple of bids for the... 28.06.2022, Sputnik International

La Liga chief Javier Tebas has heaped rich praise on Robert Lewandowski ahead of his proposed move to Barcelona.The Blaugrana and the Bundesliga champions have been engaged in protracted discussions over Lewandowski's transfer to Camp Nou but are yet to agree on the footballer's transfer fee.Bayern previously rejected a $37 million offer for Lewandowski and are now demanding $53 million for his signature.Barcelona, on the other hand, have already offered Bayern $42 million plus bonuses, according to Spanish outlet Sport.Lewandowski has been Barca boss Xavi Hernandez's top priority for some time now, as he is expected to occupy the role of the club's all-time scorer Lionel Messi at Camp Nou. The Argentina superstar left for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer.The Polish captain has been one of the best players in the world in the past few years, having produced more than 40 goals in seven seasons in a row at the Allianz Arena.Last year, he shattered German great Gerd Muller's 49-year record of scoring the most Bundesliga goals (43) in a calendar year.

