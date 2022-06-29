https://sputniknews.com/20220629/twist-in-frenkie-de-jong-transfer-saga-as-barcelona-star-refuses-to-join-manchester-united-1096794248.html
Twist in Frenkie de Jong Transfer Saga as Barcelona Star Refuses to Join Manchester United
In a major setback for Manchester United, Frenkie de Jong has told his current employers, Barcelona that he doesn't want to leave for Old Trafford, and is determined to stay at Camp Nou, the Spanish publication Sport reported.The latest twist in de Jong's protracted transfer saga comes amid both clubs reaching an agreement on the player's switch to England. As per ESPN, the Catalan giants agreed to United's $68.5 million and add-ons bid which came earlier this week.But De Jong's stance has now put the entire deal in limbo.The deal was vital for United, as the club desperately needed to plug holes in their attack, especially after the exit of Jesse Lingard, Edison Cavani, Juan Mata, and Pogba.While Barca were not keen to sell De Jong initially, they came on board after realizing that it would bring in much-needed money to secure Robert Lewandowski's signature from Bayern Munich.The Blaugrana are in desperate need of fresh funds as their debt stands at well over $1.5 billion.But more than the Catalans, it is a blow to Eric ten Hag as it was he who forced United to go for De Jong.De Jong's decision could have major repercussions for the former Premier League champions as their star man Cristiano Ronaldo is said to be unhappy with their inactivity in the transfer market.And United's inability to bring De Jong to Old Trafford could hasten his departure from Manchester.His agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly met representatives from both Juventus and Chelsea and is exploring the best way forward for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.
