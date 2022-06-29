https://sputniknews.com/20220629/prince-andrew-could-be-next-target-of-prosecutors-probing-epstein--maxwell-sex-abuse-crimes-1096777623.html

Prince Andrew Could Be 'Next Target’ of Prosecutors Probing Epstein & Maxwell Sex Abuse Crimes

Lawyers acting for alleged sex abuse victims of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell have called on the FBI not to stop its investigations and probe other individuals associated with the pair, including Prince Andrew, reported the Mirror.“Let’s hope they’re the next target. If we have anything to do with it, they will be,” Attorney Brad Edwards, who represented Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre in her now-settled out-of-court sex abuse civil lawsuit against the Duke of York was cited as saying.These comments were echoed by another lawyer, Spencer Kuvin, who represents several of Epstein and Maxwell’s other victims.“We call upon the FBI to fully investigate Prince Andrew. Virginia Giuffre’s civil case should be just the beginning. Everyone associated with Epstein and Maxwell should be carefully investigated,” added Los Angeles lawyer Lisa Bloom, who is representing several other alleged victims of the deceased tycoon Epstein.Last December, when Maxwell, 60, was found guilty of five of six counts of sex trafficking minors for Epstein, Bloom had been quoted as telling the Daily Mail that Prince Andrew “should be quaking in his boots."In January 2020, then US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman, said that, “To date, Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation” to American investigators seeking to interview him as part of their sex trafficking probe into Jeffrey Epstein.US investigators subsequently applied to the British government to hand over the Duke of York to give evidence through a “Mutual Legal Assistance” (MLA) request to the Home Office, bypassing Buckingham Palace. If such a request received approval, the FBI could ask for the royal to be compelled to go to a British court to give evidence under oath as a witness.However, according to the Mirror, the UK Home Office has refused to comment on the status of the MLA.Former British socialite, Epstein’s “pimp”, Ghislaine Maxwell had been convicted by a federal jury in Manhattan on 29 December of five of the six charges she faced, including sex-trafficking of a minor, despite maintaining her innocence.On 28 June she was sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping the late financier and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein to abuse teenage girls sexually. A $750,000 fine was also imposed on Maxwell.According to US District Judge Alison J Nathan, the ruling was intended to send an "unmistakable message'' that such crimes would be held accountable by the law.“The rule of law demands, and this court agrees, that whether you are rich or powerful or entirely unknown, nobody is above the law, said Judge Nathan, adding that Maxwell was “not being punished in place of Epstein”, denouncing the crimes as “heinous and predatory”.Prosecutors had demanded a tougher sentence for Maxwell, from 30 up to 55 years in prison, whereas Maxwell's defense said a five-year sentence would be sufficient.A day before Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced, the Duke of York was spotted looking ‘glum’ in his Range Rover, driving in Windsor, reported the Express. The rest of the senior royal family members are in Scotland for Holyrood Week, the end of June to the beginning of July.Queen Elizabeth II’s second son has been kept away from public life as a royal, stripped of his honorary military roles and his HRH style since his links to Epstein implicated him in the convicted pedophile’s trafficking sex abuse network.

