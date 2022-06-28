https://sputniknews.com/20220628/ghislaine-maxwell-sentenced-to-20-years-in-prison-for-sex-crimes-1096767512.html

Ghislaine Maxwell Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Sex Crimes

Earlier this month, Maxwell was placed on suicide watch in jail after she reported that staff at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center threatened her... 28.06.2022, Sputnik International

Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping the late financier and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein to abuse underage girls sexually.A $750,000 fine was also imposed on Maxwell.According to US District Judge Alison J Nathan, she wanted her ruling to send an "unmistakable message'' that these kinds of crimes would be punished. Prosecutors had demanded a tougher sentence for Maxwell, from 30 up to 55 years in prison, whereas Maxwell's defense said a five-year sentence would be sufficient.Maxwell, 60, a long-time partner, friend and accomplice to the late US financier and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, was convicted on five counts, including sex-trafficking of a minor, by a federal jury in Manhattan on 29 December 2021. She denied any wrongdoing and has maintained her innocence. When she was given a chance to speak in court, Maxwell reportedly said that it was her "greatest regret of my life that I ever met Jeffrey Epstein". She also described him as a "manipulative, cunning and controlling man", according to AP.

