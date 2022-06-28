International
https://sputniknews.com/20220628/ghislaine-maxwell-sentenced-to-20-years-in-prison-for-sex-crimes-1096767512.html
Ghislaine Maxwell Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Sex Crimes
Ghislaine Maxwell Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Sex Crimes
Earlier this month, Maxwell was placed on suicide watch in jail after she reported that staff at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center threatened her... 28.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-28T18:38+0000
2022-06-28T19:11+0000
us
ghislaine maxwell
sex crime
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1c/1096768534_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_48f90b4e0c9f77e596aa2333acf782af.jpg
Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping the late financier and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein to abuse underage girls sexually.A $750,000 fine was also imposed on Maxwell.According to US District Judge Alison J Nathan, she wanted her ruling to send an "unmistakable message'' that these kinds of crimes would be punished. Prosecutors had demanded a tougher sentence for Maxwell, from 30 up to 55 years in prison, whereas Maxwell's defense said a five-year sentence would be sufficient.Maxwell, 60, a long-time partner, friend and accomplice to the late US financier and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, was convicted on five counts, including sex-trafficking of a minor, by a federal jury in Manhattan on 29 December 2021. She denied any wrongdoing and has maintained her innocence. When she was given a chance to speak in court, Maxwell reportedly said that it was her "greatest regret of my life that I ever met Jeffrey Epstein". She also described him as a "manipulative, cunning and controlling man", according to AP.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1c/1096768534_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_59450c7c9d499ca8d0cb0dbadc664938.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, ghislaine maxwell, sex crime

Ghislaine Maxwell Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Sex Crimes

18:38 GMT 28.06.2022 (Updated: 19:11 GMT 28.06.2022)
© AP Photo / Elizabeth WilliamsIn this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell givers her statement in federal court, in New York, Tuesday. June 28, 2022.
In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell givers her statement in federal court, in New York, Tuesday. June 28, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.06.2022
© AP Photo / Elizabeth Williams
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Being updated
Earlier this month, Maxwell was placed on suicide watch in jail after she reported that staff at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center threatened her safety.
Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping the late financier and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein to abuse underage girls sexually.
A $750,000 fine was also imposed on Maxwell.
According to US District Judge Alison J Nathan, she wanted her ruling to send an "unmistakable message'' that these kinds of crimes would be punished. Prosecutors had demanded a tougher sentence for Maxwell, from 30 up to 55 years in prison, whereas Maxwell's defense said a five-year sentence would be sufficient.
Maxwell, 60, a long-time partner, friend and accomplice to the late US financier and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, was convicted on five counts, including sex-trafficking of a minor, by a federal jury in Manhattan on 29 December 2021. She denied any wrongdoing and has maintained her innocence.
When she was given a chance to speak in court, Maxwell reportedly said that it was her "greatest regret of my life that I ever met Jeffrey Epstein". She also described him as a "manipulative, cunning and controlling man", according to AP.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала