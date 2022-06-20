https://sputniknews.com/20220620/prince-william-reportedly-wishes-prince-andrew-would-vanish-from-family-for-the-sake-of-the-firm-1096479528.html
2022-06-20T11:28+0000
2022-06-20T11:28+0000
2022-06-20T11:28+0000
Last week, the Sun reported that Prince Andrew was furious to learn that his participation in the Order of the Garter ceremony had been blocked by the Queen following her consultations about his participation with Prince Charles and Prince William.
Prince William thinks that the Royal Family would be safer without the controversial figure of Prince Andrew, the Daily Mail's royal correspondent Rebecca English said, citing a source.
"He has strong views on the Duke of York and believes his insistence in trying to cling on to a public role is highly dangerous for the institution," the correspondent said.
She also quoted William's friend who reportedly told her that the Duke of Cambridge "would have cut" Andrew "loose a long time ago if it had been up to him".
"...honestly I think he just wishes he would vanish from public view," the friend of William reportedly said.
This comes after last week, the Queen reportedly decided to limit Prince Andrew's appearance
on Garter Day to a behind-the-scenes lunch following consultations with her son Prince Charles and grandson Prince William about the Duke of York's participation in public life amid controversy with sex abuse allegations against him.
Prince Andrew has obviously become a less frequent guest at various ceremonies involving royal family members following a high-profile scandal which broke out after his relationship with disgraced financier and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein had been revealed by alleged Epstein's victim, Virginia Roberts Giuffre. The 38-year-old woman claimed that she had been trafficked out by Epstein to be sexually abused and raped by Prince Andrew on three separate occasions when she was 17. The Duke of York has repeatedly denied her claims and any wrongdoing. However, his legal team eventually settled a deal with Giuffre, with Prince Andrew agreeing to pay her $12 million - still denying her sex abuse accusations.