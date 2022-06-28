https://sputniknews.com/20220628/delhi-residents-cut-cake-for-thief-after-he-reveals-its-his-birthday-after-getting-caught-1096746170.html

Delhi Residents Cut Cake for Thief After He Reveals It’s His Birthday After Getting Caught

Delhi Residents Cut Cake for Thief After He Reveals It’s His Birthday After Getting Caught

In a video which has gone viral, several people are seen clapping and singing a song and celebrating the birthday of a burglar. They arranged snacks, soft...

In an unexpected event, a group of residents in Delhi threw a birthday party for a young thief who was caught in their house.The incident was reported from South Delhi, where four burglars tried to break into a flat. Though three of them managed to escape, residents managed to catch the fourth, who was a young boy - as it were, an unaccompanied minor.The boy started crying after he was caught and told the residents that it was his birthday, although it has not been confirmed whether it was indeed the boy's real birthday or whether this was a ruse by him to excite sympathy.If it was a ruse,. it can be described as only being half successful, because although residents called up neighbors and ordered cake and snacks to celebrate his birthday, they later called the police to hand him over for arrest.The video, posted on Monday, went viral on social media. The thief, whose name has not been revealed yet because he is a minor, is in custody now. The police are looking for his accomplices.Want to know more?Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!

