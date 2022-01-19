https://sputniknews.com/20220119/worlds-oldest-man-dies-just-three-weeks-before-celebrating-his-113th-birthday-1092357223.html

World’s Oldest Man Dies Just Three Weeks Before Celebrating His 113th Birthday

World’s Oldest Man Dies Just Three Weeks Before Celebrating His 113th Birthday

Spaniard Saturnino de la Fuente Garcia set the Guinness World Record for longest living human in September 2021. He was affectionately called “El pepino”, a... 19.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-19T07:08+0000

2022-01-19T07:08+0000

2022-01-19T07:08+0000

guinness book of world records

guinness book of records

guinness world records

guinness world records

world

world

world

guinness world record

world

the guinness book of world records

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/13/1092359805_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_7bcafdae86126ea351d004226a53a346.jpg

The world's oldest man, Saturnino de la Fuente Garcia, has died at the age of 112 years and 341 days, the Guinness World Records said on Wednesday.He was set to celebrate his 113th birthday in just three weeks and is now survived by seven children, 14 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.Garcia had been declared the oldest living man in the world when he turned 112 years and 211 days old, the London-based organisation said. He was born in Puente Castro, a neighbourhood of Leon in northwest Spain, on 11 February 1909. The 1.5 metre (4.9 feet) tall Spaniard avoided being drafted to fight in the 1936 Spanish Civil War. Instead, he ran a successful shoe business.According to the Guinness records' website, the oldest person to have lived in modern history was France's Jeanne Louise Calment, who died in 1997 at the age of 122 years and 164 days. He was born in February 1875.

world

world

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

guinness book of world records, guinness book of records, guinness world records, guinness world records, world, world, world, guinness world record, world, the guinness book of world records