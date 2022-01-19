https://sputniknews.com/20220119/worlds-oldest-man-dies-just-three-weeks-before-celebrating-his-113th-birthday-1092357223.html
World’s Oldest Man Dies Just Three Weeks Before Celebrating His 113th Birthday
The world's oldest man, Saturnino de la Fuente Garcia, has died at the age of 112 years and 341 days, the Guinness World Records said on Wednesday.He was set to celebrate his 113th birthday in just three weeks and is now survived by seven children, 14 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.Garcia had been declared the oldest living man in the world when he turned 112 years and 211 days old, the London-based organisation said. He was born in Puente Castro, a neighbourhood of Leon in northwest Spain, on 11 February 1909. The 1.5 metre (4.9 feet) tall Spaniard avoided being drafted to fight in the 1936 Spanish Civil War. Instead, he ran a successful shoe business.According to the Guinness records' website, the oldest person to have lived in modern history was France's Jeanne Louise Calment, who died in 1997 at the age of 122 years and 164 days. He was born in February 1875.
