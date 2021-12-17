Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211217/dolly-parton-breaks-three-guinness-world-records-with-most-hits-on-billboard-chart-1091615211.html
Dolly Parton Breaks Three Guinness World Records With Most Hits on Billboard Chart
Dolly Parton Breaks Three Guinness World Records With Most Hits on Billboard Chart
Dolly Parton Breaks Three Guinness World Records With Most Hits on Billboard Chart
2021-12-17T21:26+0000
2021-12-17T21:26+0000
viral
singer
guinness world record
billboard
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/12/1081202212_0:0:1713:964_1920x0_80_0_0_991fe25c75de8c647a7f9645feff9d1c.jpg
The Guinness World Records association announced on Thursday that American country singer Dolly Parton set two records as a female singer, one for the most decades (seven) and the other for the most No. 1 hits (25) on the Billboard US Hot Country Songs chart.The musician also broke her own record for the total number of hits in the chart with 109 songs that made the Billboard list.Parton said that she loves “being able to make a living in the business” that “she loves so much.""I've been so fortunate to see my dreams come true, and I just hope to continue for as long as I can. You're going to have to knock me down to stop me!" the star said.
Experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through hiscription, I drank the herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com , or send him a WhatsApp SMS +14436204203 , He has herbal remedies for herpes virus , erectile dyfunction , heart disease , uterus , diabetes , hepatitis , arthritis , psoriasis , cancer , leukemia , fibrosis      
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/12/1081202212_0:0:1713:1286_1920x0_80_0_0_aa45905a18f320d14c690ae4133392ae.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
viral, singer, guinness world record, billboard, us

Dolly Parton Breaks Three Guinness World Records With Most Hits on Billboard Chart

21:26 GMT 17.12.2021
© AP Photo / Mark J. TerrillFILE - This Nov. 13, 2019 file photo shows Dolly Parton performing at the 53rd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn.
FILE - This Nov. 13, 2019 file photo shows Dolly Parton performing at the 53rd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2021
© AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
The legendary 75-year-old singer Dolly Parton has garnered many significant awards, including 10 Grammy awards, while 25 of her songs have topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, and she also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1984.
The Guinness World Records association announced on Thursday that American country singer Dolly Parton set two records as a female singer, one for the most decades (seven) and the other for the most No. 1 hits (25) on the Billboard US Hot Country Songs chart.
The musician also broke her own record for the total number of hits in the chart with 109 songs that made the Billboard list.
"This is the kind of stuff that really makes you very humble and very grateful for everything that's happened," she told the association. "I had no idea that I would be in Guinness World Records this many times! I am flattered and honored. I've had a lot of people help me get here. Thanks to all of you and all of them for helping me have all of this."
Parton said that she loves “being able to make a living in the business” that “she loves so much."
"I've been so fortunate to see my dreams come true, and I just hope to continue for as long as I can. You're going to have to knock me down to stop me!" the star said.
010000
Discuss
Popular comments
Experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through hiscription, I drank the herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com , or send him a WhatsApp SMS +14436204203 , He has herbal remedies for herpes virus , erectile dyfunction , heart disease , uterus , diabetes , hepatitis , arthritis , psoriasis , cancer , leukemia , fibrosis      
dwdesmond walmper
18 December, 00:47 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:03 GMTBiden Mulls Sending Ukraine Military Equipment Once Allocated for Afghanistan - Reports
21:56 GMTUS State of Ohio to Deploy 1,050 National Guard Members to Staff Hospitals
21:49 GMTTrump Takes Credit for Americans Being Allowed to Say 'Merry Christmas' Again
21:26 GMTDolly Parton Breaks Three Guinness World Records With Most Hits on Billboard Chart
21:11 GMTJake Paul & Tyron Woodley Take Part in Weigh-in Ahead of Rematch
20:36 GMTMaxwell Says Will Not Testify in Her Defense in Federal Sex Trafficking Trial
19:06 GMTJoe Biden Calls Kamala Harris 'President' During Speech at South Carolina State University - Video
19:00 GMTEx-Trump Aide Stone Says Appeared Before January 6 Panel But Did Not Answer Questions
19:00 GMT'We're Blaming Him for Big Bar Tab': BoJo’s Lookalike Revels in No 10 Lockdown Party Fallout
18:55 GMTIAEA ‘Doubts’ Security Footage at Iranian Nuclear Facility Hit by Mossad Sabotage Simply Disappeared
18:51 GMTChina Deplores New US Sanctions Against Xinjiang Tech Companies
18:40 GMTCDC: US Children Exposed to COVID Can Stay in School Through 'Test-to-Stay'
18:33 GMTUS Prepared for Dialogue With Russia 'in the Appropriate Format' - Sullivan
18:22 GMTJeff Bezos Should 'Spend Less Time in Hot Tub, More Time at Blue Origin,' Elon Musk Says
18:18 GMTUS Continue Talks With UAE Over F-35 Sale
18:06 GMTProud Boys Activist Sentenced to Nearly Three Years in Prison For Threatening Senator
17:43 GMTGerman Media Regulator Launches Probe Against RT Over Licence-Related Issues
17:28 GMTUS Bracing for Fresh Attacks on Troops in Iraq as Soleimani Assassination Anniversary Nears
17:07 GMTFlorida Man Kicked Off Flight for Wearing Women's Underwear as Face Mask
16:33 GMTDemocrats Fume Over Manchin’s Resistance to Biden’s Build Back Better Bill