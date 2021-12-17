https://sputniknews.com/20211217/dolly-parton-breaks-three-guinness-world-records-with-most-hits-on-billboard-chart-1091615211.html

Dolly Parton Breaks Three Guinness World Records With Most Hits on Billboard Chart

The Guinness World Records association announced on Thursday that American country singer Dolly Parton set two records as a female singer, one for the most decades (seven) and the other for the most No. 1 hits (25) on the Billboard US Hot Country Songs chart.The musician also broke her own record for the total number of hits in the chart with 109 songs that made the Billboard list.Parton said that she loves “being able to make a living in the business” that “she loves so much.""I've been so fortunate to see my dreams come true, and I just hope to continue for as long as I can. You're going to have to knock me down to stop me!" the star said.

