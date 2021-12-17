Dolly Parton Breaks Three Guinness World Records With Most Hits on Billboard Chart

The Guinness World Records association announced on Thursday that American country singer Dolly Parton set two records as a female singer, one for the most decades (seven) and the other for the most No. 1 hits (25) on the Billboard US Hot Country Songs chart.The musician also broke her own record for the total number of hits in the chart with 109 songs that made the Billboard list.Parton said that she loves “being able to make a living in the business” that “she loves so much.""I've been so fortunate to see my dreams come true, and I just hope to continue for as long as I can. You're going to have to knock me down to stop me!" the star said.
The legendary 75-year-old singer Dolly Parton has garnered many significant awards, including 10 Grammy awards, while 25 of her songs have topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, and she also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1984.
"This is the kind of stuff that really makes you very humble and very grateful for everything that's happened," she told the association. "I had no idea that I would be in Guinness World Records this many times! I am flattered and honored. I've had a lot of people help me get here. Thanks to all of you and all of them for helping me have all of this."
