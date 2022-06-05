https://sputniknews.com/20220605/parade-pomp-pageant--street-parties-keynote-final-day-of-queens-platinum-jubilee-celebrations-1096023143.html

Parade, Pomp, Pageant & Street Parties Keynote Final Day of Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

As Britain's longest-reigning monarch, the 96-year old Queen Elizabeth II celebrates 70 years on the throne, here is what to expect on the fourth and final day of the Platinum Jubilee weekend celebrations.Jubilee ParadeA three-kilometre parade will begin outside the Palace of Westminster at 2.30pm, led by the Gold State Coach that carried the Queen to and from her coronation in 1953. It will travel towards the Queen Victoria Monument outside Buckingham Palace, turning on to Birdcage Walk and along St James's Park.Street PartiesIn the hours before the pageant that follows the parade, Big Jubilee Lunches will draw vast crows across the UK in an initiative that began in 2009 and was tailored to bring communities together. Thousands of street parties will be taking place, while members of the Royal family will be attending lunches in a spate of diverse settings.Thus, Charles, Prince of Wales, the heir apparent to the British throne as the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, together with wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will attend a lunch at the Oval cricket ground in London.They will be in the company of 70 "platinum champions" from the Royal Voluntary Service and celebrity ambassadors for the charity.Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II, and wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, have been invited to a "Long Table" street party along Windsor's Long Walk with members of the local community.Pomp & PageantA pageant will also be a key feature of Sunday’s events. It is divided into four acts: For Queen And Country, The Time Of Our Lives, Let's Celebrate, and Happy And Glorious.The first will feature a military parade of 1,750 people and 200 horses. The second ‘act’ is to offer a "vibrant display of British life since 1972".The third section, ‘Let's Celebrate,’ will tell the story of the monarch’s life in 12 chapters, also featuring a 20ft puppet of Quee3n Elizabeth as a youthful princess surrounded by a pack of puppet corgi dogs.The final act will be unveiled in front of the palace around the Queen Victoria Memorial, where the public will be invited to join in, singing the national anthem led by a gospel choir and the Band of Her Majesty's Royal Marines.At around 5pm, English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will end the celebrations with a musical tribute.Other celebrities on the star-studded list include Sir Cliff Richard, Jeremy Irons, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, Gary Lineker, Rosie Jones, Kadeena Cox, Alan Titchmarsh, Heston Blumenthal, James Martin, Bill Bailey and Gok Wan.It is not clear whether the monarch herself will attend any events on Sunday as she has stayed away from festivities on Friday and Saturday due to “mobility problems.”At the finale of the pageant, the members of the Royal Family could reportedly make an appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.Queen's Platinum Jubilee 2022Earlier, on 2 June, the 2022 Platinum Jubilee celebration kicked off with the Queen’s birthday parade, known as Trooping the Colour.After sunset, 'beacon masters' lit fires on hilltops, castle walls, country estates in more than 2,000 towns and cities in the UK to mark the Jubilee, in a practice dating back to medieval times.Late that evening, Queen Elizabeth II announced that, while she had “greatly enjoyed” the first day of celebrations, she "did experience some discomfort" and would not attend events set for Friday.On 3 June the Great Paul, the largest church bell in the UK, rang for five minutes ahead of the traditional thanksgiving service at St. Paul's Cathedral in central London. As he made his entrance, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was booed loudly by crowds that gathered outside the cathedral. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – wer ealso in attendance, cheered by the crowd as they arrived for their first royal event together since stepping down as working Royals two years ago.Tributes to the Queen by Prince Charles and Prince William highlighted a open-air star-studded Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace.Paddington Bear was a special guest of the Queen’s afternoon tea, appearing alongside the monarch in a pre-recorded video segment voiced by Ben Whishaw.The video had introduced the Platinum Party at the Palace, that was started off by rock band Queen and their iconic We Will Rock You, with Brian May playing a guitar solo in front of a statue of Queen Victoria. Prince George of Cambridge, eldest child of Prince William, stole the show as the 8-year old sang along to Sweet Caroline at the party.Other celebrities featured at the event included Sir Elton John, Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Diana Ross, and Rod Stewart. Some 22,000 people attended the event, which was also televised live.

