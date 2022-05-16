'They Wouldn't Do It Without Reason': Klopp Defends Liverpool Fans Who Booed Prince William
On Saturday, a major controversy erupted during the FA Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium after a section of Reds supporters were seen booing Football Association (FA) president Prince William, and the national anthem. While their act has caused widespread outrage, a high-profile figure has come out in their defence.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp defended the club's admirers who jeered at Prince William and the National Anthem in his side's FA Cup triumph over Chelsea during the weekend.
"They wouldn't do it if there was no reason. I've not been here long enough to understand the reason for it - it's for sure something historical - and that's probably questions you can answer much better than I could ever," the German manager said in a press conference on Monday.
Klopp even declared that the club's fans were "wonderful people" and they wouldn't do such a thing "without reason".
"The majority of our supporters are wonderful people. Really smart, go through lows and highs. They wouldn't do it without reason," he added.
Klopp's comments came after Liverpool fans were widely slammed for their antics with ex-Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan leading the criticism as he labelled them "morons".
"You've got to be a special brand of moron to boo the National Anthem. I can't relate to it. If I could relate to it I'd feel there's a bigger tragedy because if I could relate to that kind of behaviour then I've got a problem as much as they have. I can't relate to it," he told British radio station talkSPORT.
Meanwhile, the ugly episode began well before the start of the game when Prince William was being introduced to players of both the teams at Wembley Stadium.
Afterwards, the fans were seen making obscene gestures with their hands as the National Anthem 'God Save the Queen' was being played inside the arena.
