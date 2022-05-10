https://sputniknews.com/20220510/liverpool-will-win-the-champions-league-thierry-henry-predicts-winner-of-europes-top-tournament-1095404264.html

'Liverpool Will Win the Champions League': Thierry Henry Predicts Winner of Europe's Top Tournament

Paris is known for its grandeur and is often dubbed as the “City of Love”, but football fans do not expect any kind of romance between Liverpool and Real... 10.05.2022, Sputnik International

While most pundits believe that it will be a cracker of a contest at the Stade de France, former Barcelona and Arsenal forward Thierry Henry has tipped Liverpool to win Europe's premier club competition over the Spanish giants.Beating Madrid would be no mean feat for Jurgen Klopp's side, considering Carlo Ancelotti's men have made some of the most stunning comebacks in the current edition of the tournament. They were on the brink of defeat in their semifinal against Man City earlier this month, as the English champions led them 5-3 on aggregate with hardly any minutes left on the match clock.But it was Rodrygo's double in successive minutes, in the 90th and the 91st, that saved them the blues as the newly crowned La Liga champions mounted an epic comeback, eventually winning the game with Karim Benzema's penalty strike.If Real's ability to fight back wasn't enough to scare Liverpool, they are the team with the most Champions League titles too, having won the trophy a record 13 times in the past.Besides, their most recent victory in the continent's elite tourney came against Klopp's boys in 2018, when they got the better of the Premier League side in Kiev. With their triumph against the English heavyweights, Real completed a historic hat-trick after having lifted the title in 2016 and 2017 as well.However, Liverpool could get the much-needed boost by knowing that they are the only English team to beat Real in the Champions League final - a feat they achieved back in 1981.Yet Real are riding a massive wave of momentum and luck, and that's why it would be tough to bet against them at this stage.

