Queen Elizabeth Visits Equestrian Show Which Kicks Off Her Platinum Jubilee Celebration
© AFP 2022 / DANIEL LEALImages of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II are displayed on the big digital screens at Piccadilly Circus in central London on February 6, 2022, to mark the start of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee Year
Thousands of public events and parties are being prepared and scheduled across the United Kingdom to mark 70 years of the Queen's reign, with most of them held from 2 to 5 June.
A grand equestrian show was held at Windsor Castle, as Queen Elizabeth is celebrating her platinum jubilee. Her Majesty was met with a standing ovation, when she arrived at the arena close to Windsor Castle for 'A Gallop Through History'.
The monarch was joined by her youngest son - Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, as she was greeted by tri-service guard of honour featuring the Coldstream Guards, RAF Regiment and Royal Navy.
© AP Photo / Frank AugsteinBritain's Queen Elizabeth II, Patron, smiles as she leaves after attending a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
© AP Photo / Frank Augstein
The show featured multiple celebrities, such as English actor Damian Lewis, Welsh singer Katherine Jenkins, Hollywood star Tom Cruise and dame Helen Mirren, who once again portrayed a British ruler during the show, performing as Elizabeth I in a historical display of the first Elizabethan age.
Meanwhile, Cruise praised the Queen, telling the press he admires her.
“What she has accomplished is historic. She has met presidents, world leaders, people from all walks of life... Not just Americans but the world knows the dignity, devotion and kindness, that is what I have always felt about her. Someone that understands her position and has held it through a history that’s just been extraordinary the past 70 years," he said.
The Queen, who celebrated her 96th birthday this April, has been struggling with mobility issues over the past months, and had to cancel several public appearances. Prince Charles stood in for her during the parliament opening, while other members of the royal family also took some of her duties.