Queen Elizabeth Visits Equestrian Show Which Kicks Off Her Platinum Jubilee Celebration

A grand equestrian show was held at Windsor Castle, as Queen Elizabeth is celebrating her platinum jubilee. Her Majesty was met with a standing ovation, when she arrived at the arena close to Windsor Castle for 'A Gallop Through History'.The monarch was joined by her youngest son - Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, as she was greeted by tri-service guard of honour featuring the Coldstream Guards, RAF Regiment and Royal Navy.The show featured multiple celebrities, such as English actor Damian Lewis, Welsh singer Katherine Jenkins, Hollywood star Tom Cruise and dame Helen Mirren, who once again portrayed a British ruler during the show, performing as Elizabeth I in a historical display of the first Elizabethan age.Meanwhile, Cruise praised the Queen, telling the press he admires her.The Queen, who celebrated her 96th birthday this April, has been struggling with mobility issues over the past months, and had to cancel several public appearances. Prince Charles stood in for her during the parliament opening, while other members of the royal family also took some of her duties.

