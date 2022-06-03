International
'Upset' Prince Harry Forced to Swap Ceremonial Uniform for Dark Suit at Queen's Jubilee Events
'Upset' Prince Harry Forced to Swap Ceremonial Uniform for Dark Suit at Queen's Jubilee Events
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, back in the UK for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, were spotted watching the Trooping the Colour Parade on Thursday.
The Duke of Sussex was wearing a smart dark suit instead of a ceremonial military uniform as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were pictured at Buckingham Palace taking in the Trooping the Colour Parade on Thursday.The celebrations had kicked four days of festivities to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee – her 70th year on the throne. The Sussexes observed the 260-year-old tradition known as Trooping the Colour, with 1,400 soldiers in scarlet tunics and bearskin caps marching in precision drills, from the Major General's Office with other non-working members of the British royal family.The war veteran prince, who twice served in Afghanistan and supports wounded veterans through his Invictus Games event, had been stripped of his honorary titles after he and his wife decided to step down as working Royals.The 37-year-old former soldier's titles had included that of Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington in Suffolk and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command, and Captain-General of the Royal Marines.After the decision to abandon the life of working Royals, the Prince reportedly urged his grandmother to let him keep his titles, according to UK media outlets. However, the 96-year old monarch ostensibly vetoed the "half-in, half-out" plan.Losing the titles is said to have "devastated" Prince Harry.He has been allowed to wear his Operational Service Medal for Afghanistan and those for the Queen's Golden and Diamond Jubilees at events since he was stripped of his honorary military titles.Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Platinum Jubilee appearance is their first official engagement in more than two years. The couple were reportedly expected to bring three-year-old son, Archie, and almost one-year old daughter, Lilibet, for the public family reunion. Named in honour of the Queen, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who turns one on Saturday, has never been introduced to her royal relatives.It is not clear which Platinum Jubilee events the Sussexes will attend, but they are expected to maintain a low-key presence, with UK outlets speculating they have been warned to avoiding anything that could overshadow the Jubilee events.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, back in the UK for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, were spotted watching the Trooping the Colour Parade on Thursday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not on the Buckingham Palace balcony, but observed the celebrations from the Major General’s Office with other non-working royals.
The Duke of Sussex was wearing a smart dark suit instead of a ceremonial military uniform as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were pictured at Buckingham Palace taking in the Trooping the Colour Parade on Thursday.
The celebrations had kicked four days of festivities to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee – her 70th year on the throne. The Sussexes observed the 260-year-old tradition known as Trooping the Colour, with 1,400 soldiers in scarlet tunics and bearskin caps marching in precision drills, from the Major General’s Office with other non-working members of the British royal family.
The war veteran prince, who twice served in Afghanistan and supports wounded veterans through his Invictus Games event, had been stripped of his honorary titles after he and his wife decided to step down as working Royals.
The 37-year-old former soldier’s titles had included that of Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington in Suffolk and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command, and Captain-General of the Royal Marines.
After the decision to abandon the life of working Royals, the Prince reportedly urged his grandmother to let him keep his titles, according to UK media outlets. However, the 96-year old monarch ostensibly vetoed the “half-in, half-out” plan.
Losing the titles is said to have “devastated” Prince Harry.
He has been allowed to wear his Operational Service Medal for Afghanistan and those for the Queen's Golden and Diamond Jubilees at events since he was stripped of his honorary military titles.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Platinum Jubilee appearance is their first official engagement in more than two years. The couple were reportedly expected to bring three-year-old son, Archie, and almost one-year old daughter, Lilibet, for the public family reunion. Named in honour of the Queen, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who turns one on Saturday, has never been introduced to her royal relatives.
It is not clear which Platinum Jubilee events the Sussexes will attend, but they are expected to maintain a low-key presence, with UK outlets speculating they have been warned to avoiding anything that could overshadow the Jubilee events.
