Video: Road in Indian State With Pool-Sized Potholes Draws Ire of Netizens

An aerial shot of a national highway 227 of India's Bihar has gone viral, which shows only potholes in a 20 km long road. Drone footage shared on social media captured the devastated road that goes through Madhubani city in the state.The road, straight out of the obstacle race game show Takeshi's Castle, also evoked a reaction from political strategist Prashant Kishore, a staunch critic of Bihar State Chief Nitish Kumar.Taking to Twitter, Kishore wrote, "Reminiscent of the condition of roads in Bihar in the Jungle Raj of the 90s, this is National Highway 227 (L) of Madhubani district of Bihar". "Recently, Nitish Kumar ji was speaking to the people of the road construction department at an event that they should tell everyone about the good condition of roads in Bihar," he added.According to the news report published in Dainik Bhaskar, the road used by thousands of people on a daily basis has been in devastating condition since 2015. Meanwhile, the state government has so far released tender three times to fix the road, but, all contractors fled, leaving the work unfinished.In another incident, a stretch of road fixed in India's tech city, Bengaluru, caved in a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on Tuesday. The city civic department has spent INR 230 million ($2.9 million) to fix 14 kilometers of stretch.Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts! Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknews Sputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

