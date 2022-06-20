https://sputniknews.com/20220620/protesters-observe-nationwide-closure--opposing-agnipath-scheme-affect-train-services-in-india-1096475931.html

Protesters Observe Nationwide Closure Opposing Agnipath Scheme, Affect Train Services in India

Tens of thousands of job-seekers on Monday took to the streets across India to protest against the government's new short-term armed force recruiting scheme... 20.06.2022, Sputnik International

Over 500 trains were cancelled in response to the "Bharat Bandh" (nationwide shutdown) being observed in parts of the country against the national government's Agnipath short-term recruitment plan for armed forces.Various state governments opted to suspend their train and bus services as a precautionary measure to avoid violence.Security has been tightened across the country, especially in Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Bihar states.Internet service in parts of Haryana and Bihar is already suspended amid ongoing protests.In most states, the government has deployed extra security force to avoid untoward incidents that may damage public property or threaten lives.Massive traffic jams were reported from the Delhi-Gurugram and Delhi-Noida borders as police inspected passing vehicles, as security has been ramped up amid the unrest in several states.Indian Youth Congress workers stopped a train by blocking a railway track at Delhi's Shivaji Bridge Railway Station, at central Delhi's Connaught Place and near it as well.The protest has entered its sixth day on Monday.Protesters are demanding the rollback of the Agnipath scheme announced by the government on June 14th. Under the Agnipath scheme, citizens aged between 17 1/2 and 21 will be eligible to apply for a four-year stint in the military, below officer rank.A quarter of these recruits will be eligible to apply as regular personnel after completing their four-year service, while the others have to seek out a new job or career choice.On Saturday, the federal government said it would offer 10 percent more of the Agnipath recruits post-service jobs in the Home and Defence ministries. However, protesters didn't accept the new offer. Many protesters have also demanded the inclusion of social security — health insurance and life insurance, etc. as well as pension contributions, just like any military personnel currently inducted into the Indian defense service receive.The Defence Ministry on Sunday, however, made it clear that the scheme wouldn't be cancelled.By Sunday evening, the protesters had set trains on fire and vandalized public property, with thousands of people blocking railway tracks and highways.The railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Virendra Kumar on Sunday said that the damage caused to railway property was still being estimated. So far, 380 trains have been cancelled since Wednesday.The police have reportedly arrested 1,238 persons in all – 805 in Bihar, 387 in Uttar Pradesh and 46 in Telangana's Secunderabad. So far, three people have reportedly died. One youth has allegedly committed suicide in Haryana and two were allegedly killed in Bihar and one in Telangana during the protest.

