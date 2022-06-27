https://sputniknews.com/20220627/uae-offering-russia-assistance-in-prisoner-swaps-with-ukraine-source-says-1096698796.html

UAE Offering Russia Assistance in Prisoner Swaps With Ukraine, Source Says

UAE Offering Russia Assistance in Prisoner Swaps With Ukraine, Source Says

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu indicated at the start of June that nearly 6,500 Ukrainian army, National Guard and ultranationalist battalion personnel... 27.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-27T09:37+0000

2022-06-27T09:37+0000

2022-06-27T10:04+0000

ukraine

russia

united arab emirates

prisoner exchange

prisoner swap

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/1a/1093404203_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0ac1f18989f2f7806e6be53fffdef5b6.jpg

The United Arab Emirates has proposed helping Russia in the organization of prisoner of war swaps with Ukraine, a source with knowledge on the matter has told Russia.The UAE declared neutrality in the Ukraine crisis in February, declaring that it would like to see a political resolution to the conflict. The country’s flagship air carrier, Emirates, has refused to stop flying to Russia, and trade between Moscow and the Persian Gulf country has continued, with Dubai becoming a Switzerland-style safe haven for traders of Russian commodities and Russian tycoons.During a trip to the UAE last week, British Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan took a veiled shot at Abu Dhabi over its position, calling on “all countries to stand alongside us” in “bringing in all sorts of sanctions and limitations” against Russia and its supporters.Over 6,500 Ukrainian military personnel were in Russian and Donbass custody at the start of June, with the Russian MoD reporting on the surrender of between dozens and hundreds of troops on a daily basis in the weeks since.The numbers of Russian and Donbass troops and militiamen in Ukrainian custody are more difficult to determine. In April, Kiev reported that it had about 600 Russian PoWs in custody. Russia has not confirmed these figures. While Russian and Donbass forces have guaranteed the safety and dignity of Ukrainians in their custody, and promised fair trails even for those accused of crimes, the fate of Russian and Donbass PoWs in Ukraine has sparked concerns amid reports of their torture and murder at the hands of ultranationalist volunteer militiamen.Last month, United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine chief Matilda Bogner said the agency had “credible information of torture, ill-treatment and incommunicado detention by [the] Ukrainian Armed Forces of prisoners of war belonging to the Russian Armed Forces and affiliated armed groups.”At least 11 prisoner swaps have been carried out by Russian and Ukrainian forces since March.

https://sputniknews.com/20220621/doj-hires-veteran-nazi-hunter-to-investigate-war-crimes-in-ukraine-1096537073.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220617/briton-shaun-pinner-sentenced-to-death-in-donbass-may-face-life-term-instead-of-execution---media-1096395023.html

united arab emirates

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

ukraine, russia, united arab emirates, prisoner exchange, prisoner swap