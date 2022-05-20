https://sputniknews.com/20220520/fmr-french-volunteer-who-sent-time-in-ukraine-asks-paris-to-justify-delivery-of-weapons-to-1095657771.html

Fmr French Volunteer Who Sent Time in Ukraine Asks Paris to Justify Delivery of Weapons to Neo-Nazis

Paris has committed over $2 billion worth of military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the start of the year, on top of $1.7 billion in weapons sent from...

Adrian Bocquet, a former French Army soldier who spent several weeks in Ukraine, but returned home after witnessing atrocities he said were committed by the Azov Regiment against Russian prisoners of war, has asked the French government to account for why French weapons were being used by Ukrainian neo-Nazis.“Why doesn’t [Emmanuel] Macron travel to Ukraine? In my opinion, Macron is beginning to understand that French weapons and French ammunition are falling into the hands of neo-Nazis. And I also know that two-thirds of the French military are outraged that Europe and France are supplying arms to Azov,” the former soldier added.Bocquet appealed to the French military, to the militaries of all European countries, asking how Europeans could allow weapons to be delivered to Azov. “Our veterans died in 1945 fighting the Nazis to destroy them. These same Nazis today are calmly fighting with European weapons,” he said.France is the third-largest contributor of Western military assistance to Ukraine, with its weapons aid including Airbus H125 helicopters, CAESAR 155 mm self-propelled howitzers, MILAN anti-tank missiles, Mistral MANPADs, drones, and other advanced equipment.The former French Army soldier, whose previous interview with Sud Radio on 10 May got over a million views on YouTube and sparked a national conversation in France, has been accused of lying about his experiences, with detractors saying he never saw real fighting in Ukraine, that he never even travelled to the country, or that he was ‘whitewashing Russian crimes’. In his second interview this week, Bocquet answered his critics.The former volunteer reiterated that he traveled to the country at the beginning of April, and stayed there until the end of the month. He said he arrived in Bucha – the Kiev suburb home to the notorious massacre of civilians carried out by Ukrainian neo-Nazis but blamed on Russian troops, on 3 or 4 April. There, he said, he saw corpses “being transferred from one place to another in order to create the appearance of a massacre in one locality.”The Russian military has estimated that nearly 6,600 foreign mercenaries and volunteers from 62 countries have traveled in Ukraine, with their numbers gradually dropping, particularly following the Russian missile strike on the Yaroviv base in western Ukraine in mid-March, which left over 200 dead and 400+ injured.Bocquet, who says he went to Ukraine to assist in the delivery of medical assistance to hospitals and orphanages, is one of many foreigners who have come back from Ukraine disenchanted and disillusioned from what they saw.Some, like Henry Hoeft, a 28-year-old US Army vet smeared online for recounting his experiences, pointed out that the conflict in Ukraine wasn’t the kind of fight American troops where used to, where their side enjoyed complete air and artillery superiority.Others, like a Danish ‘volunteer’ fighting on the Ukrainian side, have echoed Bocquet’s allegations of Ukrainian neo-Nazi units’ cruelty, confirming that captured Russian troops were being killed.Earlier this month, United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine chief Matilda Bogner said the UN had “credible information” on the “torture, ill-treatment and incommunicado detention” of Russian and Donbass forces.

