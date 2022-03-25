https://sputniknews.com/20220325/russian-troops-have-blocked-kiev-kharkov-control-most-of-zaporozhye-region-general-staff-says-1094187894.html
Ukraine's Air Force, Air Defences Almost Completely Destroyed, Navy Has Ceased to Exist: Russian MoD
Ukraine's air and air defence forces have been almost completely destroyed, and the country's navy has effectively ceased to exist, Russian General Staff Main Operational Directorate chief Sergei Rudskoy has said.The campaign to demilitarize Ukraine is taking place by the delivery of precision strikes against military infrastructure facilities, areas of deployment of formations of troops, as well as airfields, command posts, arsenals and depots containing weapons and equipment, plus battles between Ukrainian and Russian forces, Rudskoy said in a briefing Friday."At present, the Ukrainian Air Force and the system of air defences have been almost completely destroyed. The country's naval forces have ceased to exist," the officer said.
Russia began a military operation to "demilitarize" Ukraine in February after receiving a formal request for assistance from the newly recognized Donbass republics, who faced weeks of escalating shelling, sabotage and sniper attacks by Ukrainian forces.
