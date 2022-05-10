https://sputniknews.com/20220510/un-has-credible-information-on-ukrainian-troops-torture-of-russian-pows-1095406731.html

UN Has 'Credible Information' on Ukrainian Troops' Torture of Russian PoWs

UN Has 'Credible Information' on Ukrainian Troops' Torture of Russian PoWs

Russian investigators have spent years collecting evidence related to suspected war crimes by the Ukrainian military and neo-Nazi fighters against civilians... 10.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-10T15:27+0000

2022-05-10T15:27+0000

2022-05-10T15:49+0000

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/12/1094851715_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_498d85ca32347a2d926d51139af97af6.jpg

The United Nations has "credible" evidence on the torture of Russian military personnel by Ukrainian forces, Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine chief Matilda Bogner has said."We continue to see the publication of videos, which show inhumane treatment, including prisoners from both sides being coerced to make statements, apologies and confessions, and other forms of humiliation. This violates fundamental rules of international humanitarian law," the official added.Bogner urged both Ukraine and Russia to "promptly and effectively investigate" all allegations of the torture and abuse of pironers of war, and for both sides to "effectively control and instruct their forces to stop any further violations from occurring."The UN official also provided an update on the plight of civilians in the conflict zone, saying her agency could corroborate a total of 7,061 civilian casualties, including 3,381 fatalities and 3,680 injuries since 24 February.

https://sputniknews.com/20220408/west-turns-blind-eye-to-cruel-treatment-of-russian-prisoners-in-ukraine---mod-1094602595.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220414/witness-from-mariupol-azov-neo-nazis-took-civilians-hostage--used-them-as-human-shields---video-1094751884.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ukraine