https://sputniknews.com/20220510/un-has-credible-information-on-ukrainian-troops-torture-of-russian-pows-1095406731.html
UN Has 'Credible Information' on Ukrainian Troops' Torture of Russian PoWs
UN Has 'Credible Information' on Ukrainian Troops' Torture of Russian PoWs
Russian investigators have spent years collecting evidence related to suspected war crimes by the Ukrainian military and neo-Nazi fighters against civilians... 10.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-10T15:27+0000
2022-05-10T15:27+0000
2022-05-10T15:49+0000
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/12/1094851715_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_498d85ca32347a2d926d51139af97af6.jpg
The United Nations has "credible" evidence on the torture of Russian military personnel by Ukrainian forces, Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine chief Matilda Bogner has said."We continue to see the publication of videos, which show inhumane treatment, including prisoners from both sides being coerced to make statements, apologies and confessions, and other forms of humiliation. This violates fundamental rules of international humanitarian law," the official added.Bogner urged both Ukraine and Russia to "promptly and effectively investigate" all allegations of the torture and abuse of pironers of war, and for both sides to "effectively control and instruct their forces to stop any further violations from occurring."The UN official also provided an update on the plight of civilians in the conflict zone, saying her agency could corroborate a total of 7,061 civilian casualties, including 3,381 fatalities and 3,680 injuries since 24 February.
https://sputniknews.com/20220408/west-turns-blind-eye-to-cruel-treatment-of-russian-prisoners-in-ukraine---mod-1094602595.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220414/witness-from-mariupol-azov-neo-nazis-took-civilians-hostage--used-them-as-human-shields---video-1094751884.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/12/1094851715_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_027eb628562eb40cc25cb54be51a29b7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukraine
UN Has 'Credible Information' on Ukrainian Troops' Torture of Russian PoWs
15:27 GMT 10.05.2022 (Updated: 15:49 GMT 10.05.2022)
Being updated
Russian investigators have spent years collecting evidence related to suspected war crimes by the Ukrainian military and neo-Nazi fighters against civilians and militiamen in the Donbass and, more recently, against Russian troops taking part in the ongoing "denazification" operation in Ukraine.
The United Nations has "credible" evidence on the torture of Russian military personnel by Ukrainian forces, Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine chief Matilda Bogner has said.
"We have received credible information of torture, ill-treatement and incommunicado detention by [the] Ukrainian Armed Forces of prisoners of war belonging to the Russian Armed Forces and affiliated armed groups," Bogner said
in a press briefing on Tuesday.
"We continue to see the publication of videos, which show inhumane treatment, including prisoners from both sides being coerced to make statements, apologies and confessions, and other forms of humiliation. This violates fundamental rules of international humanitarian law," the official added.
Bogner urged both Ukraine and Russia to "promptly and effectively investigate" all allegations of the torture and abuse of pironers of war, and for both sides to "effectively control and instruct their forces to stop any further violations from occurring."
The UN official also provided an update on the plight of civilians in the conflict zone, saying her agency could corroborate a total of 7,061 civilian casualties, including 3,381 fatalities and 3,680 injuries since 24 February.
"The high number of civilian casualties and the extent of destruction and damage to civilian objects strongly suggest violations of the principles governing the conduct of hostilities, namely distinction, including the prohibition of indiscriminate attacks, proportionality and precautions," Bogner said.