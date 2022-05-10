International
https://sputniknews.com/20220510/un-has-credible-information-on-ukrainian-troops-torture-of-russian-pows-1095406731.html
UN Has 'Credible Information' on Ukrainian Troops' Torture of Russian PoWs
UN Has 'Credible Information' on Ukrainian Troops' Torture of Russian PoWs
Russian investigators have spent years collecting evidence related to suspected war crimes by the Ukrainian military and neo-Nazi fighters against civilians... 10.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-10T15:27+0000
2022-05-10T15:49+0000
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/12/1094851715_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_498d85ca32347a2d926d51139af97af6.jpg
The United Nations has "credible" evidence on the torture of Russian military personnel by Ukrainian forces, Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine chief Matilda Bogner has said."We continue to see the publication of videos, which show inhumane treatment, including prisoners from both sides being coerced to make statements, apologies and confessions, and other forms of humiliation. This violates fundamental rules of international humanitarian law," the official added.Bogner urged both Ukraine and Russia to "promptly and effectively investigate" all allegations of the torture and abuse of pironers of war, and for both sides to "effectively control and instruct their forces to stop any further violations from occurring."The UN official also provided an update on the plight of civilians in the conflict zone, saying her agency could corroborate a total of 7,061 civilian casualties, including 3,381 fatalities and 3,680 injuries since 24 February.
https://sputniknews.com/20220408/west-turns-blind-eye-to-cruel-treatment-of-russian-prisoners-in-ukraine---mod-1094602595.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220414/witness-from-mariupol-azov-neo-nazis-took-civilians-hostage--used-them-as-human-shields---video-1094751884.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/12/1094851715_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_027eb628562eb40cc25cb54be51a29b7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine

UN Has 'Credible Information' on Ukrainian Troops' Torture of Russian PoWs

15:27 GMT 10.05.2022 (Updated: 15:49 GMT 10.05.2022)
© AP Photo / Felipe DanaSecurity Service of Ukraine (SBU) servicemen enter a building during an operation to arrest suspected "Russian collaborators" in Kharkov, Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) servicemen enter a building during an operation to arrest suspected Russian collaborators in Kharkov, Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2022
© AP Photo / Felipe Dana
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Being updated
Russian investigators have spent years collecting evidence related to suspected war crimes by the Ukrainian military and neo-Nazi fighters against civilians and militiamen in the Donbass and, more recently, against Russian troops taking part in the ongoing "denazification" operation in Ukraine.
The United Nations has "credible" evidence on the torture of Russian military personnel by Ukrainian forces, Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine chief Matilda Bogner has said.
"We have received credible information of torture, ill-treatement and incommunicado detention by [the] Ukrainian Armed Forces of prisoners of war belonging to the Russian Armed Forces and affiliated armed groups," Bogner said in a press briefing on Tuesday.
"We continue to see the publication of videos, which show inhumane treatment, including prisoners from both sides being coerced to make statements, apologies and confessions, and other forms of humiliation. This violates fundamental rules of international humanitarian law," the official added.
Bogner urged both Ukraine and Russia to "promptly and effectively investigate" all allegations of the torture and abuse of pironers of war, and for both sides to "effectively control and instruct their forces to stop any further violations from occurring."
A Russian serviceman guards the area of Mariupol, Donetsk People's Republic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.04.2022
West Turns Blind Eye to Cruel Treatment of Russian Prisoners in Ukraine - MoD
8 April, 20:45 GMT
The UN official also provided an update on the plight of civilians in the conflict zone, saying her agency could corroborate a total of 7,061 civilian casualties, including 3,381 fatalities and 3,680 injuries since 24 February.
"The high number of civilian casualties and the extent of destruction and damage to civilian objects strongly suggest violations of the principles governing the conduct of hostilities, namely distinction, including the prohibition of indiscriminate attacks, proportionality and precautions," Bogner said.
Civilians in Mariupol, DPR leave an area where clashes take place. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.04.2022
Donbass. Genocide. 2014-2022
Witness From Mariupol: Azov Neo-Nazis Took Civilians Hostage & Used Them as Human Shields - Video
14 April, 07:07 GMT
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала