Briton Shaun Pinner Sentenced to Death in Donbass May Face Life Term Instead of Execution - Lawyer

Briton Shaun Pinner Sentenced to Death in Donbass May Face Life Term Instead of Execution - Lawyer

On Thursday, Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), stated that the republic would decide on the execution of UK and Moroccan mercenaries... 17.06.2022, Sputnik International

British national Shaun Pinner, who was earlier sentenced to death in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), may face a life sentence instead of execution, Pinner's lawyer Yulia Tserkovnikova has stated. Tserkovnikova added that the appeal against the verdict would not be based on evidence of Pinner’s innocence. According to Tserknovnikova, her client "clings to every opportunity despite the fact that he pleaded guilty to the crimes that he has committed." When asked on what the appeal would be based, she said that they would “appeal to humanity and universal human values”.She spoke after DPR head Denis Pushilin said that the Donbass republic’s Ministry of Justice would make a decision on Pinner’s execution no sooner than in a month.On June 9, the DPR’s Supreme Court sentenced UK citizens Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, as well as Moroccan Saadun Brahim, who were earlier captured while fighting for the Ukrainian forces, to death.All three mercenaries had previously pleaded guilty on charges of trying to seize power by force, which is punishable up to death in accordance with DPR laws. UK citizen Aiden Aslin also pleaded guilty to undergoing training for the purpose of engaging in terrorist activities. The court ruled that all three received payment for fighting on the side of Ukrainian forces.Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged the international community and media not to speculate on the DPR sentencing the three mercenaries.Russian and Donbass Republics forces have repeatedly urged foreigners to stay out of the conflict in Ukraine, with the Russian military warning that the rules of warfare do not apply to mercenaries, and that anyone who was captured alive would be held criminally liable for their actions. The call came amid Russia's ongoing special operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine that has been under way since 24 February.

