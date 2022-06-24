LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine Shells Three Settlements West of Lughansk With Tochka-U Missiles

Russia launched its special operation in Ukraine on 24 February, as Donbass suffered from intense bombardment by Kiev's troops. President Vladimir Putin noted that the op was started to put an end to the eight-year-long war, waged by Ukraine against Donestk and Lugansk, which has claimed thousands of lives since 2014.
Russian forces and the Donbass militias are advancing amid the special operation, liberating multiple cities in the DPR and LPR from Ukrainian troops over the past weeks. However, the Ukrainian military is still targeting Donbass cities, which are suffering from the most intensive bombardment since 2015, with multiple civilian casualties.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates: