https://sputniknews.com/20220624/belgian-prime-minister-urges-return-to-joint-gas-purchases-in-eu-1096630659.html

Belgian Prime Minister Urges Return to Joint Gas Purchases in EU

Belgian Prime Minister Urges Return to Joint Gas Purchases in EU

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo on Friday called for a return to the idea of joint gas purchases and setting a gas price cap in... 24.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-24T12:43+0000

2022-06-24T12:43+0000

2022-06-24T12:43+0000

alexander de croo

eu

gas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1e/1095872036_0:11:2500:1417_1920x0_80_0_0_a06e81a99631b3213618681d71fe4273.jpg

On Thursday, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck announced the launch of the second stage of a three-phase emergency plan to reduce gas consumption in the country. Berlin is planning to introduce a "gas-saving auction model," which would allow the country's energy sector to buy gas and, at the same time, reward companies abandoning it.On 24 February, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Ukraine's Western allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, with the EU pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies. Subsequent disruptions in logistical and financial operations have undermined supply chains and led to a spike in energy prices worldwide.Russia's Gazprom has also significantly reduced its Nord Stream 1 gas supplies due to delays in maintenance work on turbines by German and Canadian companies, forcing EU countries to tap winter gas reserves and consider returning to coal production.The European Commission developed the REPowerEU initiative — the bloc's plan to phase out Russian energy sources and increase the use of renewable energy, as well as find other suppliers of energy sources — after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. According to the International Energy Agency, the EU imported 155 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Russia in 2021, which accounts for 45% of the bloc's imports, and 40% of its total consumption.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

alexander de croo, eu, gas