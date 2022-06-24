https://sputniknews.com/20220624/eu-facing-difficult-economic-situation-amid-price-hikes-and-energy-shortages-swedish-pm-says-1096626256.html

EU Facing 'Difficult' Economic Situation Amid Price Hikes and Energy Shortages, Swedish PM Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Friday that the European Union is in a "difficult economic situation" amid soaring... 24.06.2022, Sputnik International

Energy sanctions, as well as supply chain disruptions due to hostilities, have caused unprecedented inflation and price hikes in many countries in Europe and beyond.The EU member countries have sanctioned Russia after it launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February. The EU has since imposed six packages of sanctions hitting Russia's banking, finances and media, government officials and lawmakers, as well as oil, though only oil supplied by sea, not pipelines. Several European leaders have called on Brussels to include a ban on Russian gas in the future seventh package.Russia's Gazprom has also significantly reduced its Nord Stream 1 gas supplies due to delays in maintenance work on turbines by German and Canadian companies, forcing EU countries to tap into the gas volumes normally reserved for winter with some countries considering returning to coal production.According to the International Energy Agency, the EU imported 155 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Russia in 2021, which accounts for 45% of the bloc's imports, and 40% of its total consumption.

