Lavrov: EU & NATO Seem To Be Forming Bloc for War With Russia

Lavrov: EU & NATO Seem To Be Forming Bloc for War With Russia

Countries from both organizations imposed sanctions against Russia, criticizing its special military operation in Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated that the European Union and NATO seem to be forming a modern coalition essentiality with the goal to wage war against Russia. The minister drew parallels between current-day events and those of the first half of the 20th century when Germany was preparing an attack on the USSR.The minister also stressed that Moscow has few illusions regarding current anti-Russian sentiments in the EU or hopes that they will somehow dissipate in the foreseeable future. He added that it was the path that Europeans had chosen.

