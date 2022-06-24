Lavrov: EU & NATO Seem To Be Forming Bloc for War With Russia
10:01 GMT 24.06.2022 (Updated: 10:42 GMT 24.06.2022)
Countries from both organizations imposed sanctions against Russia, criticizing its special military operation in Ukraine. In addition, NATO started redeploying more troops towards its eastern fringes bordering Russia, while EU nations resurrected talks of a European army.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated that the European Union and NATO seem to be forming a modern coalition essentiality with the goal to wage war against Russia. The minister drew parallels between current-day events and those of the first half of the 20th century when Germany was preparing an attack on the USSR.
"When the Second World War began, Hitler gathered a significant part, if not the majority part, of European countries under his banners for the war against the Soviet Union. Now, [...] the European Union, together with NATO, is forming such a modern coalition to fight [...] a war against Russia," Lavrov told reporters.
The minister also stressed that Moscow has few illusions regarding current anti-Russian sentiments in the EU or hopes that they will somehow dissipate in the foreseeable future. He added that it was the path that Europeans had chosen.
"Of course, we will be looking at the real actions of the European Union and following the steps it is taking. [We will monitor] whether candidate countries comply with these requirements or [if] they still try to maintain their independence," Lavrov said.