Kendall Jenner Sheds Boyfriend & Clothes, Sunbathes Nude for Social Media Pic

Boyfriend-free supermodel Kendall Jenner bared it all for her latest Instagram* post, as she was pictured laying on her stomach on a sun lounge, wearing nothing but a baseball cap.The 26-year old star of The Kardashians appeared to be typing on her phone, as a string bikini could be spotted casually lying beside her, along with a bottle of water.The socialite who was named the world's highest-paid model by Forbes in 2017 captioned her photo with a blushing emoji. Her latest photo dump on the social media platform also featured pics and videos of her horseback riding, digging into a plate of sushi and gazing at the sunset.Followers quickly picked up on the vibe, with one user commenting:“Tell me you and your bf broke up without telling me you and your bf broke up.”Kendall Jenner is the eldest daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner (formerly known as Bruce Jenner). She has a younger sister, Kylie Jenner. Through her mother, she also has three older half-sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian, and one older half-brother, Rob Kardashian.The model and media personality was recently reported to have broken up with Devin Booker, a Phoenix Suns shooting guard, after two years together, according to E! News.The couple enjoyed a "really nice time" in Italy during Kourtney Kardashian's wedding festivities, stated the insider, "but once they got back, they started to feel like they weren't aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles."Kendall reportedly told Devin she "wanted space and time apart," but the two “have been in touch since and do care about one another."*Instagram is banned in Russia over extremist activity.

