Dolce & Gabbana Head Who Earlier Slammed Kardashian Clan as 'Cheap' Hosts Kourtney & Travis Wedding

Despite unflattering views about the Kardashian family, Dolce & Gabbana co-head Stefano Gabbana was perfectly fine with hosting the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker over the weekend, according to Business of Fashion.Stefano once described the Kardashian family as the "most cheap people in the world". On Sunday, however, his fashion house hosted the Italian wedding of Barker and Kardashian, with the entire clan spotted rocking all-D&G looks at the event.The Daily Mail earlier reported that the wedding was an exclusive sponsorship deal, but a spokesperson for the fashion house denied the claims, saying that Gabbana and Domenico Dolce were only “hosting this happy event".The luxurious wedding also involved Dolce and Gabbana hosting the guests on a mega-yacht, with "a portside pop-up shop to outfit onlookers and guests during the celebration".Kourtney has been photographed with Kim, Khloe, Kylie, Kendall and their mother Kris Jenner, all of them wearing the outfits from the hosting fashion house. Additionally speedboats that transferred guests to the wedding location were accessorised by Dolce & Gabbana as well.This is the third "wedding" of Kourtney and Travis, whose complicated relationship started back in 2017. Earlier, the couple held a small ceremony and an official proceeding in California, carefully documenting them in social media.
