OJ Simpson 'Obviously' Killed His Wife & 'Got Away With It,' Caitlyn Jenner Says – Video

Caitlyn Jenner also alleged that at some point, OJ even told his wife that he would kill her – she then apparently relayed this information to Kris Jenner... 01.11.2021, Sputnik International

Former Olympic decathlete and American media personality Caitlyn Jenner recently dropped a bold claim regarding the infamous 1990s murder trial involving actor and former NFL player O.J. Simpson.While talking with fellow cast members of the Australian reality TV show “Big Brother VIP” that premiered on 1 November, Jenner said she visited the house of OJ Simpson’s late wife Nicole two days before the murder.She added that Nicole then passed the information to Kris Jenner, Caitlyn’s former spouse.Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman were found stabbed to death outside Brown’s residence in Los Angeles in June 1994.While Brown’s husband O.J. Simpson was accused of murdering her and Goldman, he was acquitted of both counts of murder following a lengthy trial that lasted for almost a year.

