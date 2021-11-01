Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211101/oj-simpson-obviously-killed-his-wife--got-away-with-it-caitlyn-jenner-says--video-1090396234.html
OJ Simpson 'Obviously' Killed His Wife & 'Got Away With It,' Caitlyn Jenner Says – Video
OJ Simpson 'Obviously' Killed His Wife & 'Got Away With It,' Caitlyn Jenner Says – Video
Caitlyn Jenner also alleged that at some point, OJ even told his wife that he would kill her – she then apparently relayed this information to Kris Jenner... 01.11.2021, Sputnik International
Former Olympic decathlete and American media personality Caitlyn Jenner recently dropped a bold claim regarding the infamous 1990s murder trial involving actor and former NFL player O.J. Simpson.While talking with fellow cast members of the Australian reality TV show “Big Brother VIP” that premiered on 1 November, Jenner said she visited the house of OJ Simpson’s late wife Nicole two days before the murder.She added that Nicole then passed the information to Kris Jenner, Caitlyn’s former spouse.Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman were found stabbed to death outside Brown’s residence in Los Angeles in June 1994.While Brown’s husband O.J. Simpson was accused of murdering her and Goldman, he was acquitted of both counts of murder following a lengthy trial that lasted for almost a year.
Cripes, that was 25 years ago that the judicial system failed. Look at today, politicians are being rewarded for killing and maiming millions. Whats up with that?
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
Caitlyn Jenner also alleged that at some point, OJ even told his wife that he would kill her – she then apparently relayed this information to Kris Jenner, Caitlyn's former spouse.
Former Olympic decathlete and American media personality Caitlyn Jenner recently dropped a bold claim regarding the infamous 1990s murder trial involving actor and former NFL player O.J. Simpson.
While talking with fellow cast members of the Australian reality TV show “Big Brother VIP” that premiered on 1 November, Jenner said she visited the house of OJ Simpson’s late wife Nicole two days before the murder.
“Obviously he did it and he got away with it,” Jenner said. “And at one point, he even told Nicole ‘I’ll kill you and get away with it, 'cause I’m O.J. Simpson.”
She added that Nicole then passed the information to Kris Jenner, Caitlyn’s former spouse.
"We were at the courthouse, we were watching what was going on in the other room, and even after the not guilty verdict, the first thing Kris [does, she] turns around to me and goes, ‘We should have listened to Nicole, she was right from the beginning,’" Jenner said.
Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman were found stabbed to death outside Brown’s residence in Los Angeles in June 1994.
While Brown’s husband O.J. Simpson was accused of murdering her and Goldman, he was acquitted of both counts of murder following a lengthy trial that lasted for almost a year.
