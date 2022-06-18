https://sputniknews.com/20220618/russia-with-its-energy-can-be-modern-noahs-ark-as-west-buries-green-transition-rosneft-chief-1096433515.html

Russia With Its Energy Can Be Modern ‘Noah’s Ark’ as West Buries ‘Green Transition’: Rosneft Chief

Anti-Russian sanctions have effectively wiped out the West’s plans for a so-called green transition, with the single global economic market “dead” and its institutions and regulatory mechanisms operating in a “wartime regime,” Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin has said. In this situation, Russia, with its immense energy potential, can serve as a modern-day "Noah's Ark" for the global economy, he suggested.While discussions about green energy continue, Europe is in fact facing a “coal renaissance” caused by its leaders’ shortsightedness, Sechin said.“The demand for cheap substitutes of energy is growing and the share of coal in the energy balance is increasing. Thus, coal-fired power generation in Europe, having already climbed to 18 percent of the total [energy balance] in 18 percent, may grow by more than a third in 2022. There is a real ‘coal renaissance’ underway, undermining global efforts to reduce the carbon footprint,” Sechin said.Energy SuicideThe Rosneft chief suggested that by sanctioning Russia, European nations are committing energy “suicide” and bankrupting their own competitiveness vis-à-vis the United States.“The energy suicide committed by Europe will have long-term consequences. We are already seeing a drop in its economic potential, a loss of competitiveness and direct losses for investors,” the CEO added.Predicting that world shortages of oil would continue for a long time due to years of underinvestment and the current crisis, Sechin stressed that the economic downturn the planet is slipping into has been exacerbated by the permanent “sanctions premium” placed on energy by the West.“If before, money flowed from one market to another, now, everything except for hydrocarbons, even the gold traditionally used for reserves is falling simultaneously. The dollar is rising as a last refuge against the backdrop of systemic inflation in the United States. That is, the United States is the main beneficiary of the crisis due to the inflow of capital and the growth of the dollar. At the same time, against the background of the inevitable rise in rates, the cost of servicing America’s huge debt is growing, and in the short term, this will mean recession and stagflation,” Sechin predicted.The official pointed, for example, to European countries’ efforts competing against developing nations for limited supplies of LNG, outbidding them on global markets.The United States slapped sanctions on Russian oil and gas (which accounted for about 1 percent of US energy needs) in March. Major EU countries, which have traditionally relied on Russian energy for as much as 40 percent and a third of their gas and oil deliveries, have followed suit, wreaking havoc on their own economies and exacerbating regional energy shortages already facing the bloc.On Friday, energy specialists told Bloomberg that EU countries were chipping away at gas reserves held in underground gas storage facilities – reserves which are traditionally topped up in the summertime to prepare for a cold winter.Last month, Spiegel Business explained that without Russian deliveries, EU countries were physically incapable of simultaneously filling up members’ underground gas storage facilities and continuing to operate industries.

