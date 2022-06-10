https://sputniknews.com/20220610/german-economy-minister-warns-of-very-tough-autumn-winter-in-terms-of-energy-supplies-1096195236.html
German Economy Minister Warns of 'Very Tough' Autumn, Winter in Terms of Energy Supplies
German Economy Minister Warns of 'Very Tough' Autumn, Winter in Terms of Energy Supplies
BERLIN (Sputnik) - This year's autumn and winter will be tough seasons in terms of energy supplies for Germany, Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert... 10.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-10T14:58+0000
2022-06-10T14:58+0000
2022-06-10T14:58+0000
sanctions
germany
energy
gas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1e/1095872036_0:11:2500:1417_1920x0_80_0_0_a06e81a99631b3213618681d71fe4273.jpg
"As for supporting the people in need, I made clear what lies ahead of us and what is already partly a reality but has not yet definitively become true. We need to be clear that we have a very tough fall and a very tough winter ahead of us. Two legislation packages of relief measures that we as a government have created have the answers," Habeck said at a presentation of a new energy-saving initiative in Berlin.In May, International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol expressed a similar view, warning that gas may have to be rationed in winter, particularly in countries that are especially dependent on deliveries from Russia, including Germany.On 30 May, the EU leaders reached an agreement at a summit in Brussels to put an embargo on Russian oil transported by sea as part of the sixth package of sanctions in response to the Russian military operation in Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220610/brussels-anti-russia-sanctions-raise-questions-about-sustainability-of-eus-financial-model--1096180114.html
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1e/1095872036_300:0:2201:1426_1920x0_80_0_0_400a99e548dc2e15834ad235dd18ab5b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
sanctions, germany, energy, gas
German Economy Minister Warns of 'Very Tough' Autumn, Winter in Terms of Energy Supplies
BERLIN (Sputnik) - This year's autumn and winter will be tough seasons in terms of energy supplies for Germany, Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Friday.
"As for supporting the people in need, I made clear what lies ahead of us and what is already partly a reality but has not yet definitively become true. We need to be clear that we have a very tough fall and a very tough winter ahead of us. Two legislation packages of relief measures that we as a government have created have the answers," Habeck said at a presentation of a new energy-saving initiative in Berlin.
In May, International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol expressed a similar view, warning that gas may have to be rationed in winter, particularly in countries that are especially dependent on deliveries from Russia, including Germany.
On 30 May, the EU leaders reached an agreement at a summit in Brussels to put an embargo on Russian oil transported by sea as part of the sixth package of sanctions in response to the Russian military operation in Ukraine.