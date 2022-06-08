https://sputniknews.com/20220608/outrage-as-harry-kanes-offside-penalty-that-secured-late-draw-for-england-against-germany-1096112980.html

Outrage Over Harry Kane's 'Offside' Penalty That Secured Late Draw for England Against Germany

England and Germany share a chequered history in international football. While the Three Lions defeated the Germans in the 1966 FIFA World Cup final, clinching...

A massive controversy has erupted in the Nations League encounter between Germany and England on Tuesday night after a debatable penalty from visiting captain Harry Kane helped the Three Lions to a 1-1 draw against their hosts at the Allianz Arena in Munich.After Jonas Hofmann's 50th-minute strike put Germany ahead in the 50th minute, the home team was on course to grab all three points but then Kane gave his side a glimmer of hope by earning a penalty moments before full-time. While referee Carlos del Cerro Grande initially denied the penalty to England, the VAR came to their rescue, confirming that Nico Schlotterbeck had fouled Kane, forcing the Spanish match official to change his decision. Once the penalty was awarded, the Tottenham superstar made no mistake with his shot as he beat German keeper Manuel Neuer to spare England a second successive defeat in the competition. On Saturday, Kane and his colleagues suffered their first loss to Hungary in 60 years. But the controversial penalty became a hot subject on social media, with many claiming that Kane was offside and it should have never been awarded.While another took a sarcastic jibe at the referee, declaring that it was he who was the real "Man of the Match" rather than Kane.Meanwhile, a German supporter blamed the VAR for the confusion."Germany was robbed, he was clearly offside. The VAR looked real real bad," an admirer argued.Despite the controversy, the match turned out to be a memorable one for Kane as he became just the second man after Wayne Rooney to complete a half-century of goals for England.Rooney currently holds the record with 53.Speaking about his special accomplishment after the final whistle, Kane told broadcaster Channel 4: "I love scoring goals. I have always loved it, especially for my country. Whenever I can help the team, I am glad to do that."

