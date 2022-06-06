https://sputniknews.com/20220606/cristiano-ronaldo-leaves-mum-in-tears-after-extending-world-goalscoring-record-1096053987.html

Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Mum in Tears After Extending World Goalscoring Record

Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Mum in Tears After Extending World Goalscoring Record

Ronaldo is a goal-scoring behemoth and continues to break records for fun. The Portugal skipper came up with yet another imperious display on Sunday, netting... 06.06.2022, Sputnik International

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Maria Dolores broke down in tears after watching her famous son score a brace in Portugal's Nations League victory against Switzerland on Sunday.Ronaldo's twin strikes, coupled with goals from William Carvalho and Joao Cancelo in the 15th and 68th minutes, secured a lopsided 4-0 win for the 2016 Euro Champions at home. The triumph took Portugal atop Group 2 of League A with four points, with the Czech Republic occupying second spot.However, it was Portugal’s captain who stole the limelight as he extended his world goalscoring record to 117 goals in international football.The brace also left CR7's mother, who was watching from the stands, wiping off tears of joy. Her emotional reaction to Ronaldo's heroics came after the Manchester United forward celebrated his goals by pointing to her from the pitch.Ronaldo's mum doesn't attend his matches too often, and her presence during Sunday's game was a surprise. In the past, Ronaldo had revealed that he doesn’t allow her to attend high-profile games, especially ones involving his national team."She's not allowed now to watch big games. I say, 'Listen, I don't have a father anymore. I don't want to lose my mum, too, so you're not going to watch the quarter-finals, semi-finals, or finals," the 37-year-old legendary footballer told Piers Morgan in a conversation last year.

