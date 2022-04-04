https://sputniknews.com/20220404/kane-is-like-maradona-ex-premier-league-star-compares-spurs-talisman-with-late-argentine-legend-1094467989.html

'Kane is Like Maradona': Ex-Premier League Star Compares Spurs Talisman With Late Argentine Legend

Harry Kane may have failed to win any kind of silverware in England colours or in a Tottenham jersey, but there's little doubt that he's among the best... 04.04.2022, Sputnik International

Former France international David Ginola, who played for several top English clubs, including Spurs, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, and Everton during the 1990s and early 2000s, has likened Harry Kane to late Argentina icon Diego Maradona.Ginola's praise for the talismanic striker came after the North Londoners went on to thrash Newcastle 5-1 on Sunday, which took them to fourth in the Premier League charts.While Kane didn't score in the match, he did play a pivotal role in Tottenham's dominant victory at home, recording his sixth assist in the English top flight this term and was eventually named "Player of the Match" for his brilliant all-round showing during the match.Not only did the crowd in the British capital enjoy his performance, but Ginola was mightily impressed with Kane's transformation from a prolific goalscorer to a "playmaker".The ex-Tottenham star believes that Kane is the new-age Maradona. According to him, Kane has mastered the art of producing passes from extremely deep positions, something the Argentina great used to do to break the opposition's defences during his playing career.Despite not getting on the scoresheet on Sunday, Kane remains Tottenham's top scorer with 22 goals across all competitions this season.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

