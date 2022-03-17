https://sputniknews.com/20220317/check-out-spurs-icon-harry-kanes-heartwarming-gesture-to-young-supporter-who-faced-racial-abuse-1093964997.html

Check Out Spurs Icon Harry Kane's Heartwarming Gesture to Young Supporter Who Faced Racial Abuse

Widely regarded as one of the most loved players, Tottenham superstar Harry Kane has a large army of fans across the world who not only admire but idolise him... 17.03.2022, Sputnik International

Pundits often praise Harry Kane for his performances for Tottenham on the pitch but on Wednesday he also showed his class off it after his team beat Brighton 2-0. Kane became a mascot of the anti-racial abuse movement in the United Kingdom following England's loss in the Euro 2020 final last year. His support of three Black English footballers, namely Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka, who faced brutal online trolling after missing their penalties in their heartbreaking defeat to Italy, was crucial in the British government's crackdown on such behaviour. Against this backdrop, the London-born player took some time out of his busy schedule to meet a young supporter who has been subjected to racist slurs in the past.The talismanic striker not only gifted a signed jersey and a football to the youngster but also posed for pictures alongside him after his team's dominant win.According to several reports in the British press, the young boy has been a target of trolls whenever he appeared in games locally.Kane has given the Spurs supporters plenty to cheer of late, having scored in three of his last games. With his strike against the Seagulls, Kane took his tally to 12 goals in the Premier League this term, putting him in second place alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota, and Sadio Mane.Overall, he has hit the net 22 times in all competitions for the Spurs this season.

