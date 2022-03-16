https://sputniknews.com/20220316/man-utds-cristiano-ronaldo-follows-psg-frontman-lionel-messi-into-champions-league-oblivion-1093925534.html
Man Utd's Cristiano Ronaldo Follows PSG Frontman Lionel Messi Into Champions League Oblivion
Man Utd's Cristiano Ronaldo Follows PSG Frontman Lionel Messi Into Champions League Oblivion
Officially, the UEFA Champions League (UCL) is the biggest annual club tournament in Europe. But it is technically the best football competition in the world... 16.03.2022, Sputnik International
Man Utd's Cristiano Ronaldo Follows PSG Frontman Lionel Messi Into Champions League Oblivion
16.03.2022
Officially, the UEFA Champions League (UCL) is the biggest annual club tournament in Europe. But it is technically the best football competition in the world. Hence, it ought to feature the finest players in the game. However, for the second year in a row, it will not have either Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi in the quarterfinals.
When legendary footballers Lionel Messi
and Cristiano Ronaldo switched clubs last year, they had one eye on European glory. The Argentina skipper was recruited by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) specifically to lead them to their maiden Champions League title.
While both PSG and CR7
's Manchester United are teams laden with superstars from across the world, it is literally a no-brainer that if Messi and the Portuguese wizard didn't come up with their best performances in the tournament, the days of their respective sides would be numbered in the Champions League.
That's exactly what happened as the French outfit and Ralf Rangnick's men crashed out of the competition.
Last week, it was Messi's turn to exit Europe's premier club tournament as a scintillating Karim Benzema
hat-trick ended their hopes of reaching the quarterfinals, while opponents Real Madrid progressed through.
On Tuesday, Ronaldo followed his eternal rival Messi's departure route in a match against Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford as United were eliminated at the same stage.
But unlike the ex-Real Madrid hitman, La Pulga still has a chance to redeem himself as PSG currently led the race for the Ligue 1 title.
Mauricio Pochettino's side has dominated France's domestic tournament and look certain to claim it, after all, there is a huge gap between them and the team in second place.
While PSG have 65 points in 28 games, Marseille have 50 in as many matches.
On the other hand, Ronaldo's chances of winning a club tournament are over this season, as United are already out of contention in England's every domestic tournament, including the Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.