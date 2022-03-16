International
LIVE: Russian & Turkish FMs Lavrov, Cavusoglu Hold Joint Press Conference
https://sputniknews.com/20220316/man-utds-cristiano-ronaldo-follows-psg-frontman-lionel-messi-into-champions-league-oblivion-1093925534.html
Man Utd's Cristiano Ronaldo Follows PSG Frontman Lionel Messi Into Champions League Oblivion
Man Utd's Cristiano Ronaldo Follows PSG Frontman Lionel Messi Into Champions League Oblivion
Officially, the UEFA Champions League (UCL) is the biggest annual club tournament in Europe. But it is technically the best football competition in the world... 16.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-16T12:37+0000
2022-03-16T12:42+0000
sport
sport
sport
cristiano ronaldo
lionel messi
lionel messi
psg
paris saint-germain (psg)
champions league
champions league
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/10/1093927091_0:244:3072:1972_1920x0_80_0_0_3f2148c2d61f29746be2712a41d25d8b.jpg
When legendary footballers Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo switched clubs last year, they had one eye on European glory. The Argentina skipper was recruited by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) specifically to lead them to their maiden Champions League title.While both PSG and CR7's Manchester United are teams laden with superstars from across the world, it is literally a no-brainer that if Messi and the Portuguese wizard didn't come up with their best performances in the tournament, the days of their respective sides would be numbered in the Champions League.That's exactly what happened as the French outfit and Ralf Rangnick's men crashed out of the competition.Last week, it was Messi's turn to exit Europe's premier club tournament as a scintillating Karim Benzema hat-trick ended their hopes of reaching the quarterfinals, while opponents Real Madrid progressed through.On Tuesday, Ronaldo followed his eternal rival Messi's departure route in a match against Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford as United were eliminated at the same stage.But unlike the ex-Real Madrid hitman, La Pulga still has a chance to redeem himself as PSG currently led the race for the Ligue 1 title.Mauricio Pochettino's side has dominated France's domestic tournament and look certain to claim it, after all, there is a huge gap between them and the team in second place.While PSG have 65 points in 28 games, Marseille have 50 in as many matches.On the other hand, Ronaldo's chances of winning a club tournament are over this season, as United are already out of contention in England's every domestic tournament, including the Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/10/1093927091_165:0:2896:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2dcba4a0a175a36b889f2ee90893d79f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sport, sport, sport, cristiano ronaldo, lionel messi, lionel messi, psg, paris saint-germain (psg), champions league, champions league, uefa champions league, football, football, elimination, football star, football legend, football team, football club, footballer, tournament, competition, sputnik

Man Utd's Cristiano Ronaldo Follows PSG Frontman Lionel Messi Into Champions League Oblivion

12:37 GMT 16.03.2022 (Updated: 12:42 GMT 16.03.2022)
© AFP 2022 / BEN STANSALLNominees for the Best FIFA football player, Barcelona and Argentina forward Lionel Messi (R) and Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo (L) chat before taking their seats for The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony, on October 23, 2017 in London
Nominees for the Best FIFA football player, Barcelona and Argentina forward Lionel Messi (R) and Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo (L) chat before taking their seats for The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony, on October 23, 2017 in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.03.2022
© AFP 2022 / BEN STANSALL
SubscribeGoogle news
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Officially, the UEFA Champions League (UCL) is the biggest annual club tournament in Europe. But it is technically the best football competition in the world. Hence, it ought to feature the finest players in the game. However, for the second year in a row, it will not have either Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi in the quarterfinals.
When legendary footballers Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo switched clubs last year, they had one eye on European glory. The Argentina skipper was recruited by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) specifically to lead them to their maiden Champions League title.
While both PSG and CR7's Manchester United are teams laden with superstars from across the world, it is literally a no-brainer that if Messi and the Portuguese wizard didn't come up with their best performances in the tournament, the days of their respective sides would be numbered in the Champions League.
That's exactly what happened as the French outfit and Ralf Rangnick's men crashed out of the competition.
Last week, it was Messi's turn to exit Europe's premier club tournament as a scintillating Karim Benzema hat-trick ended their hopes of reaching the quarterfinals, while opponents Real Madrid progressed through.
On Tuesday, Ronaldo followed his eternal rival Messi's departure route in a match against Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford as United were eliminated at the same stage.
But unlike the ex-Real Madrid hitman, La Pulga still has a chance to redeem himself as PSG currently led the race for the Ligue 1 title.
Mauricio Pochettino's side has dominated France's domestic tournament and look certain to claim it, after all, there is a huge gap between them and the team in second place.
While PSG have 65 points in 28 games, Marseille have 50 in as many matches.
On the other hand, Ronaldo's chances of winning a club tournament are over this season, as United are already out of contention in England's every domestic tournament, including the Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала