Harry Kane Overtakes Wayne Rooney to Become Highest Away Goal Scorer in Premier League History

Harry Kane has rewritten Premier League history after overtaking Wayne Rooney's all-time tally of most away goals scored in the league. He did it after delivering the second strike in Tottenham's 2-0 triumph over Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday night.The 28-year-old footballer has 95 away goals to his name in 139 games for the North Londoners at the moment, while Rooney retired with 94.However, Kane has taken far less time to reach the landmark, considering Rooney took 243 matches to score his 94 goals, exactly 104 more than the Spurs star.But it wasn't the only record Kane broke at Brighton as he also cruised past current Everton manager and Chelsea great Frank Lampard into fourth place on the Premier League's list of all-time leading goal scorers.In total, Kane has 178 goals.Lampard, on the other hand, ended his career in the league with 177. With his strike against Brighton, Kane matched Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota, and Sadio Mane's 12 goals in the Premier League this term. Only Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has more goals – the Egyptian has hit the net 20 times for the Reds this season in the league.Overall Kane has scored 22 goals across all competitions this term, playing a central role in keeping them in the hunt for a fourth-place finish in the Premier League.Spurs are currently seventh in the table with 48 points but have a game in hand when compared with fifth and sixth-placed Man United and West Ham who have played 29 matches each.Yet Tottenham's battle won't be easy as Arsenal are the present occupants of the fourth spot and three points clear of Antonio Conte's men with 51 points.Moreover, the Gunners have played a game less than Kane's side.

