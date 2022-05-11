https://sputniknews.com/20220511/why-erling-haalands-man-city-deal-is-bad-news-for-spurs-superstar-harry-kane-1095437438.html

Why Erling Haaland's Man City Deal is Bad News for Spurs Superstar Harry Kane

Why Erling Haaland's Man City Deal is Bad News for Spurs Superstar Harry Kane

Widely regarded as one of the best players in the world, Harry Kane has been tipped to break every goal-scoring record in the Premier League.

On Tuesday, Man City confirmed Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland's signing for a reported $63 million.The Norwegian's arrival at the Etihad is being termed as a major setback for Harry Kane, considering City tried to lure the England captain to their camp last summer, British outlet the Daily Mail claimed. However, City's attempts to bring Kane on board were rebuffed by Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, who didn't want his star player to go.Subsequently, Kane accused Levy of reneging on his promise of letting him leave his boyhood club, as he had stressed that he was unable to win any kind of silverware with the North London-based outfit, something he had long cherished. And now with the arrival of Haaland, Kane's hopes, if there were any, of exiting Tottenham are all but over, as City would like to avoid having two megastars in their line-up.Moreover, City has already shown this season that they can survive without a world-class forward, as the Citizens currently occupy the top spot in the Premier League table and are the frontrunners to claim their second consecutive title in the English top flight. Having brought in Haaland, they have even filled that void, and Kane is no longer needed by Pep Guardiola. In this scenario, the 28-year-old is not left with many choices and the only thing he could do at this stage is to stick with the Spurs for the time being and see how they progress under Antonio Conte during the 2022-23 season.

