https://sputniknews.com/20220607/naked-hunter-biden-waves-illegaly-obtained-gun-while-partying-with-hooker-leaked-video-shows-1096077100.html

Naked Hunter Biden Waves 'Illegaly' Obtained Gun, While Partying With 'Hooker', Leaked Video Shows

Naked Hunter Biden Waves 'Illegaly' Obtained Gun, While Partying With 'Hooker', Leaked Video Shows

Hunter Biden is being investigated by the Justice Department for alleged tax fraud and money laundering. The Republicans, for their part, pledged that if they... 07.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-07T06:27+0000

2022-06-07T06:27+0000

2022-06-07T06:47+0000

us

joe biden

hunter biden

department of justice

investigation

video

laptop

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/07/1096076293_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_12faddcd1e94e176cd5fa61bf2043d94.jpg

The gossip website Radar Online has released “damning” stills from an alleged video of a naked Hunter Biden brandishing an apparently illegally-obtained handgun and partying with a prostitute, in what the news outlet described as “a sickening and dangerous sexual game of role play”.According to Radar Online, in the two separate images from the 17 October 2018 footage, the son of POTUS “is seen with one hand on the trigger of the gun and his other hand cupping his penis and pelvic area”.This comes as the New York Post (NYP) separately revealed the same video with naked Hunter Biden that was provided to the newspaper by the nonprofit Marco Polo research group, which earlier posted online 120,000 of the emails from the 52-year-old’s notorious “laptop from Hell” that was abandoned by President Joe Biden’s son at a Delaware shop in April 2019.He did so despite the fact that he earlier acknowledged repeated struggles with drug addiction and alcoholism, and he was discharged from the US Navy Reserve in 2014 after testing positive for cocaine.According to the NYP, a few weeks after Joe Biden's son illegally bought the weapon, his lover Hallie Biden, the widow of his late brother Beau Biden, threw the handgun into a supermarket garbage can. Thus prompted a Secret Service and FBI probe, but no charges were ever filed.The purported video with naked Biden waving the pistol comes a few days after President Joe Biden urged Congress to move forward measures such as red-flag laws and a ban on so-called "assault weapons", in a speech that came after a new series of mass shootings in America which left a total of 38 people dead.Republican Senator Ron Johnson was cited by the NYP as slamming the Biden administration’s hypocrisy in light of the emergence of the new video.The contents of Hunter Biden's “laptop from Hell”, including compromising emails, naked photos and graphic videos have been releasing to the public since 2020, when the NYP was the first to release a couple of the emails from the device.The trove of documents, which shed light on Hunter Biden’s shady business dealings in Ukraine and suggested that he may have peddled access to his father, then vice-president, are now being used in an ongoing Justice Department investigation of suspected tax fraud, money-laundering and foreign lobbying violations by the younger Biden - with some implicating the present POTUS, who has repeatedly denied the allegations.Recently The New York Times and a slate of other US mainstream media outlets, who initially suppressed the stories on the POTUS' son, acknowledged the authenticity of the emails in the cache on the Hunter Biden laptop’s drive.

https://sputniknews.com/20220518/not-a-federal-issue-hunter-biden-laptop-repairman-says-fbi-didnt-seem-interested-in-hard-drive-1095596791.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

us, joe biden, hunter biden, department of justice, investigation, video, laptop