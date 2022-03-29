https://sputniknews.com/20220329/hunter-biden-linked-to-ukraine-biolabs-white-house-walks-back-biden-regime-change-remark-1094275584.html

Hunter Biden Linked to Ukraine Biolabs; White House Walks Back Biden Regime Change Remark

Hunter Biden Linked to Ukraine Biolabs; White House Walks Back Biden Regime Change Remark

There are multiple media reports that evidence has been unearthed from Hunter Biden's laptop showing that he secured millions in government funding for...

Hunter Biden Linked to Ukraine Biolabs; White House Walks Back Biden Regime Change Remark There are multiple media reports that evidence has been unearthed from Hunter Biden's laptop showing that he secured millions in government funding for bioresearch labs in Ukraine.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst joins us to discuss Ukraine. The White House is trying to walk back President Biden's explosive remarks claiming that the US is seeking regime change in Russia. Also, video evidence has come out that Ukrainian soldiers are torturing Russian POW's in violation of international law.Jim Kavanagh, Writer at thepolemicist.net and Counter Punch joins us to discuss the latest on Hunter Biden's laptop. There are multiple media reports that evidence has been unearthed from Hunter Biden's laptop showing that he secured millions in government funding for bioresearch labs in Ukraine.Ajamu Baraka, former VP Candidate, Green Party, joins us to discuss war and the challenge of human rights. Ajamu Baraka argues that, "The U.S. justifies wars of aggression in the name of human rights. The term has no meaning domestically either, as the people's needs are subordinated to those of the ruling class."Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss China. Australia has condemned Russia for "invading" Ukraine and has now threatened to invade the Solomon Islands because they are agreeing to set up a Chinese Navy base. Also, China argues that Washington has no right to set red lines for other nations.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas has slammed the collective West for double standards after they instituted sanctions against Russia but ignored Israeli actions against the Palestinians. Also, we discuss the reason that the UAE is working to repair relations with Syria.Margaret Kimberly, Editor and Senior Columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents,"joins us to discuss the Global South. Venezuela has created their own social media app. Also, Mexico responds to US military claims that they are a base for Russian spies.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer joins us to discuss Haiti. President Biden's new Haitian anti-corruption law is written based on the colonial concept that the US can, and should, control the legal mechanisms of the Island nation.Daniel Lazare, investigative journalist and author joins us to discuss the new world order. We talk about the unintended consequences of the West's reaction to the Ukraine crisis. Also, Russia is serious about only selling gas to unfriendly nations in rubles.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

