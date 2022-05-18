https://sputniknews.com/20220518/not-a-federal-issue-hunter-biden-laptop-repairman-says-fbi-didnt-seem-interested-in-hard-drive-1095596791.html

‘Not a Federal Issue’: Hunter Biden Laptop Repairman Says FBI ‘Didn't Seem Interested' in Hard Drive

‘Not a Federal Issue’: Hunter Biden Laptop Repairman Says FBI ‘Didn't Seem Interested' in Hard Drive

Apple repair shop owner John Paul Mac Isaac narrates in his memoirs, "American Injustice: My Battle to Expose the Truth", to be released on November 22, 2022... 18.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-18T08:17+0000

2022-05-18T08:17+0000

2022-05-18T08:17+0000

us

hunter biden

joe biden

donald trump

rudy giuliani

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1d/1095144084_0:265:3073:1993_1920x0_80_0_0_b632ac7d6d2175c161d197b8ebe34f94.jpg

John Paul Mac Isaac, the Delaware computer repairman who serviced Hunter Biden's now-notorious laptop in April 2019, has opened up about how the FBI “didn't seem interested” in reviewing the hard drive from the MacBook Pro.In an excerpt provided to Fox News Digital from his book, "American Injustice: My Battle to Expose the Truth," coming out in November 2022 from publisher Liberatio Protocol, Isaac narrated his father's encounter with a "two-tiered justice system" over his controversial findings.After an “inebriated” Hunter Biden “stumbled” into Isaac’s now-shuttered “The Mac Shop” in Wilmington, Delaware, seeking data recovery from one of his liquid-damaged laptops, but failed to come back for the Mac Pro, events were set in motion that dramatically changed the life of the repairman.As Hunter Biden’s father, Democrat Joe Biden, announced his candidacy for president of the United States, the computer expert had started to feel concerned for his own safety over the revealing contents of Hunter’s hard drive, prompting him to turn the laptop over to the FBI. It was only later that Isaac alerted then-President Donald Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to the existence of the trove of documents, who, in turn, provided a copy of the hard drive to The New York Post, which broke the story in October 2020.In the excerpt from the book cited by Fox News Digital, John Paul Mac Isaac described how he was waiting to hear from his father who had set off to the FBI on October 8, 2019 to turn over the contents found on the laptop.However, when Mac Isaac finally received the call, his father claimed there had been an apparent lack of interest on the part of the FBI field office in the laptop hard drive he was offering."He left the drive and the signed service order in his car’s glove compartment, then walked into the FBI’s field office armed with his military ID and a business card," Mac Isaac wrote.According to the Scottish-American computer seller, his father had baulked at signing the form he was handed by the receptionist and instead wrote "sensitive" on it. He then purportedly waited for about two minutes before he was directed to a small room "divided by a thick plexiglass window and a counter.""My father sat down, and the receptionist opened a door on the other side of the plexiglass for a man holding the not-completed form… The agent sat down across from my father and asked, ‘Why did you refuse to fill out the form?’"," Mac Isaac recalled.The excerpt cited by the outlet said that Mac Isaac’s father told the agent he "didn’t feel comfortable putting down information" when he wasn’t sure who would see it."How about you let me decide who gets to see what?" the agent responded, according to the memoirs.But according to him, this failed to trigger any interest, with the agent asking Mac Isaac's father whether there was a "specific threat" to his son's life. After being told that there was no immediate threat, the agent told the repairman’s father, according to the book, that the agency "doesn't get involved in state matters" and that "this isn’t a federal issue."Mac Isaac's father purportedly refused to give up that easily, and told the agent that his son had "the laptop of the son of a presidential candidate" and that it "has a lot of bad stuff on it, and he needs your help."The FBI agent asked whether there was child porn on the hard drive of the abandoned laptop."I don’t think so… My son didn’t go into detail. Why would you ask me that?" responded Mac Isaac’s father. "You said there was pornography… What else did your son see?" the agent allegedly answered.John Paul Mac Isaac recalled in his book that the agent "didn’t seem interested" and instead asked his father how his son had come into possession of the laptop.The FBI agent was then purportedly told that John Paul Mac Isaac owned a laptop repair shop and that the computer had been dropped off by Hunter Biden and never picked up. Mac Isaac said his father offered to provide the agent with a copy of the laptop's drive and a copy of the contract signed by Hunter. The paperwork proved that property not retrieved from the shop past 90 days could become Mac Isaac’s property."I want to see the paperwork. I don’t want to touch the drive. Go out to your car and retrieve just the paperwork," the agent allegedly said. According to the repairman, the agent made a copy of the paperwork, left the room, and upon returning told his father:He also told Isaac's father that he "may be in possession of something you don’t own," adding: "You better lawyer up and don’t talk to anyone about this… I don’t have anything else for you."Isaac wrote that his father "sat there, disgusted, until the agent coldly reminded him where the door was."The contents of Hunter Biden's laptop, including compromising emails, naked photos and graphic video have since been released to the publicThe trove of documents, shedding light on shady overseas business dealings of Hunter Biden and suggesting he may have peddled access to his father, then vice president, are now also being used in an ongoing Justice Department investigation of suspected tax fraud, money laundering and foreign lobbying violations by the younger Biden - with some implicating the current POTUS.Originally dismissed as "Russian disinformation" by mainstream media outlets and US officials, it was recently confirmed by The New York Times that the laptop had been “authenticated by people familiar with” the emails in the cache on the computer’s drive.

https://sputniknews.com/20220504/repairman-branded-hacker-thief--criminal-over-hunter-biden-laptop-sues-repschiff-media-outlets-1095254319.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220511/celeb-lawyer-offering-counsel-to-hunter-biden-reportedly-deemed-liability-by-potus-allies-in-wh-1095421839.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

us, hunter biden, joe biden, donald trump, rudy giuliani