Matthew McConaughey Manoeuvres Between Second Amendment and Gun Control in Op-Ed on Shootings

Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey has written an op-ed in the Austin American-Statesman chipping in his own vision of how the US should deal with the issue of mass shootings and demands of stricter gun control.In the article, McConaughey looked to carefully navigate the waters of the complicated issue, where many have opted to side with either stricter gun control or keeping current laws citing Second Amendment rights.McConaughey suggested that while Second Amendment rights are fundamental for the US, gun ownership still requires certain "responsibilities".The actor insisted that there should not be "control" over gun ownership, as it may be used to "infringe" on the “right” to bear arms, but rather there should be "responsibility", adding that the Second Amendment grants not only the “right” to carry guns but also a "duty that will preserve it".While he did not elaborate, he listed several general measures that he considers should be taken to prevent mass shootings. His list of proposals partly mirrors that of President Joe Biden.McConaughey suggested increasing background checks for gun sales, upping the age requirement for owning assault rifles, and enabling "red flag" laws that would allow certain groups of people, including police, to temporarily restrict weapon sales to citizens who might either hurt themselves or others.President Biden earlier called for Congress to take action to end the mass shootings by imposing stricter gun laws, which would eventually ban assault rifles and extended clips and magazines for guns for good, among other things. POTUS also vowed to use his executive powers to enact any gun control measures he constitutionally can as Democrats and Republicans wrangle over whether or not certain president's proposals violate the Second Amendment.Gun control demands, opposed by Republicans and conservative-minded US citizens, arose again to the US political forefront following a spate of mass shootings that took place in New York, California, Oklahoma and Texas. One of the biggest shootings took place in McConaughey's hometown of Uvalde, where a 19-year-old attacked a school, killing 19 children and two adults.

