https://sputniknews.com/20220603/why-bidens-advocacy-of-gun-control-laws-could-make-dems-pay-political-price-1095983562.html

Why Biden's Advocacy of Gun Control Laws Could Make Dems Pay Political Price

Why Biden's Advocacy of Gun Control Laws Could Make Dems Pay Political Price

US President Joe Biden on Thursday urged Congress to either ban assault weapons or raise the age to purchase those guns from 18 to 21. He also called for... 03.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-03T19:22+0000

2022-06-03T19:22+0000

2022-06-03T19:21+0000

us

world

opinion

gun laws

gun control

joe biden

us democratic party

mass shooting

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104564/31/1045643164_0:173:4800:2873_1920x0_80_0_0_0e1f9e65fa16e062c135ff34da9d2d77.jpg

Speaking at the East Room of the White House on 2 June, President Biden called upon American lawmakers to take measures to curb violence in the country and pass gun control laws in the wake of the three mass shootings in New York, Texas and Oklahoma in the last three weeks."We spent hours with hundreds of family members who were broken, whose lives will never be the same," Biden said. "They had one message for all of us. Do something. Just do something. For God's sake, do something."Earlier, the president addressed the proponents of the Second Amendment, which protects the right to keep and bear arms, arguing that it "is not absolute."There are certain flaws in Biden and Democrats' approach, according to Waddy. First, the majority of Americans suffering gun-related violence are killed by handguns, not "assault weapons." Second, age discrimination is also not the answer to the problem of mass shootings, insists the political analyst. "At least the Democrats are consistent: they support racial, gender, and age discrimination when it suits them," he argues.Enacting gun control "has long been an obsession of most Democrats and leftists," hence they routinely use gun violence news to blame guns, gun owners, or gun manufacturers, according to Waddy."This makes little sense, however, and Americans know that we have always been a gun-friendly nation, but we have not always had the same problems with alienation, mental illness, and sociopathy," the analyst highlights. 'Gun Control Laws Could Help'Gun control advocates, however, draw attention to the fact that assault weapons, like the very popular AR-15, have been used in many of the recent mass shootings.He further argues that "red flag" laws "can be helpful when mental health issues from potential shooters are known before the shooting incident(s) occur.""Red flag laws are one type of proposal that has support from both Republicans and Democrats," suggests Robert Spitzer, a government and politics professor at the State University of New York College at Cortland who studies gun policy. "Research has shown them to be effective."Spitzer also believes that even though an assault weapons ban, requiring background checks, and raising the age to purchase assault weapons is no panacea, "they would help in the effort to reduce gun violence."GOP Not Ready to Implement New Gun Control LawsThe major problem on Biden's path to implementing gun restrictions is overcoming political resistance to new gun laws, admits Spitzer. While the Democrats are now rushing to push gun control bills, Republicans don't demonstrate much enthusiasm."Republicans are predictably divided on the issue of gun control, but the faction opposing it is far more motivated and passionate, so no Republican office holder should support Biden's gun-grabbing agenda lightly," says Waddy. "The Republican base will punish him or her for doing so. The chances of the proposed legislation gaining passage are also low. The Democrats have pushed for similar changes on many occasions, and almost always we find that the furor over gun control dies down once the news cycle moves on. Getting the legislation through the Senate would also be extremely difficult."But that is not all: even if the laws are passed, the nation is still awash in firearms. For instance, around 19.8 million AR-15 style assault rifles are currently in circulation in the US, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF).New Wave of Criticism Against BidenThe president's call for tightening gun control laws has prompted a wave of criticism among US conservatives and most GOP politicians, with some going after the Biden family.Kevin D. Williamson, a fellow at National Review Institute, argued in his latest op-ed that the president's initiative makes little if any sense given how Joe Biden's son does not abide by gun control regulations.While Biden’s presidential campaign boasted that "in 1993, he shepherded through Congress the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act, which established background checks," his son Hunter Biden de facto violated the law in 2018, according to the scholar.The bizarre situation was described by Politico on 25 March 2021: first, Hunter lied while filling out the required BATFE Form 4473 when he claimed that he had never been "addicted to marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance"; second, the younger Biden lost his .38 caliber revolver, with Secret Service officers then trying to hide his ownership of the missing weapon (which was later found in a trash bin).For their part, some conservative legal experts have lambasted Biden for his notion that the Second Amendment is "not absolute," adding that even if Biden manages to have an assault weapons ban passed, the law has every chance of being overturned in court.

https://sputniknews.com/20220603/worst-speech-yet-biden-ripped-for-lashing-out-at-everyone-not-sharing-his-gun-control-agenda-1095963264.html

https://sputniknews.com/20210220/from-my-cold-dead-hands-us-conservatives-raise-alarm-over-bidens-call-for-stricter-gun-laws-1082130818.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

us, world, opinion, gun laws, gun control, joe biden, us democratic party, mass shooting