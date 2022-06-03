https://sputniknews.com/20220603/white-house-officials-still-not-optimistic-about-gun-control-1095982384.html

White House Officials Still Not Optimistic About Gun Control

White House Officials Still Not Optimistic About Gun Control

On Thursday, President Joe Biden addressed the nation, laying out his proposal for gun control in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York... 03.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-03T18:08+0000

2022-06-03T18:08+0000

2022-06-03T18:10+0000

us

joe biden

white house

gun control

congress

shootings

mass shootings

deadly shootings

school shootings

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/03/1095982160_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0c23da975069cb09ab64cf950543a7e1.jpg

Privately, White House officials are not optimistic that gun control legislation will be able to pass the Senate, according to Axios. During his speech on Thursday, President Joe Biden publicly expressed some skepticism that Congress will get a gun control law to his desk.The Senate is split 50-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris serving as the tie breaker, but the bill will need the support of 10 Republicans to overcome a filibuster and be brought to a vote.Publicly, the White House has expressed optimism that Republicans will acquiesce to gun legislation, at least in some form. Shortly before Biden’s speech on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, “Look, he’s encouraged. He's encouraged by what we’re seeing on the Hill. You know, this is the first time in a very long time that we have seen this type of bipartisanship."There have been some lukewarm indications that Republicans are willing to come to the table and discuss gun control legislation, including the bipartisan talks between a small number of senators from both parties, but no Republican senators have definitively said they will support the proposals Biden made in his speech.The call for an assault rifle ban is perceived as a non-starter with Republicans, and Biden hinted that he may be willing to move forward without the ban.Mental health is one issue Republicans have stressed they are willing to discuss, though many see it as a distraction issue to avoid meaningful reform on gun control.Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina implied in a tweet that he would vote against the proposals mentioned by Biden in his speech on Thursday, but also indicated that he would be open to discussions. He did not reveal what specific proposals he would be willing to discuss.

https://sputniknews.com/20220603/worst-speech-yet-biden-ripped-for-lashing-out-at-everyone-not-sharing-his-gun-control-agenda-1095963264.html

white house

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

us, joe biden, white house, gun control, congress, shootings, mass shootings, deadly shootings, school shootings