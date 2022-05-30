https://sputniknews.com/20220530/why-an-ar-15-ban-is-good-for-scoring-political-points-but-bad-for-solving-us-mass-shootings-1095884041.html

Why an AR-15 Ban is Good for Scoring Political Points but Bad for Solving US Mass Shootings

Why an AR-15 Ban is Good for Scoring Political Points but Bad for Solving US Mass Shootings

Following the 24 May mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, which claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers, the Democrats and some... 30.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-30T18:54+0000

2022-05-30T18:54+0000

2022-05-30T18:54+0000

us

world

mass shooting

assault rifle

second amendment

kamala harris

us democratic party

republican party

us midterm elections

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106445/69/1064456994_0:275:4962:3066_1920x0_80_0_0_15f7bc12ed266d657de9a713523c6d11.jpg

"You know what an assault weapon is? You know how an assault weapon was designed?" Vice President Kamala Harris told reporters on 28 May while attending the funeral of a victim of the Buffalo shooting.According to Harris, a ban on assault weapons is one of the solutions to the mass shooting problem. The next day, Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois signalled that he was ready to support a federal ban on assault rifles: "I have opposed a ban, you know, fairly recently. I think I'm open to a ban now," he said.The assault weapon at the centre of the debate is the semi-automatic AR-15 rifle. It is the "most popular rifle sold in America" and a "commonly-owned firearm," as National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) CEO Joseph Bartozzi stated in November 2020. Around 19.8 million AR-15 style rifles are currently in circulation in the US, according to the foundation.While one would argue that the popular rifle is the root of all of the US’ problems, it's unlikely that a ban on AR-15s would solve the mass shooting dilemma, according to Jonathan Turley, Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University."With almost 400 million guns in the country, politicians do not want to admit that no legislative measure is likely to stop such massacres by loners like the Texas gunman", the lawyer wrote in his recent blog post. "He likely could have killed the same number of victims with a semi-automatic handgun."At the same time, the federal prohibition of one type of gun would require the confiscation of millions of rifles. Turley noted that some politicians, including former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke, flirted with the idea of mass confiscations in the past without presenting a clear implementation plan.However, there is also a legal problem associated with such a ban, according to the lawyer.To illustrate his point, the professor referred to the Supreme Court’s 2008 ruling in the District of Columbia v. Heller case in which it decided that a District of Columbia law strictly regulating gun ownership was unconstitutional. The court recognised the Second Amendment as encompassing an individual’s right to bear arms, emphasised Turley."Most recently, the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit struck down a California ban on adults under 21s from purchasing semi-automatic weapons like the AR-15," the lawyer noted. "The Supreme Court has a pending Second Amendment case, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, that is likely to further strengthen gun rights this term."US politicians are ignoring important legal precedents while pushing legislation that is likely to fail in the courts, argues the lawyer. However, while the recent debate over an AR-15 ban may help Democrats and some GOP politicians score political points, mere rhetoric is unlikely to lead to any practical solutions.

https://sputniknews.com/20210220/from-my-cold-dead-hands-us-conservatives-raise-alarm-over-bidens-call-for-stricter-gun-laws-1082130818.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

us, world, mass shooting, assault rifle, second amendment, kamala harris, us democratic party, republican party, us midterm elections