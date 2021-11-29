https://sputniknews.com/20211129/keep-livin-matthew-mcconaughey-decides-not-to-run-for-texas-governor-1091096443.html

'Keep Livin': Matthew McConaughey Decides Not to Run for Texas Governor

'Keep Livin': Matthew McConaughey Decides Not to Run for Texas Governor

Several polls over the year, including a recent Dallas Morning News poll, showed he would beat Republican incumbent Greg Abbott in a head-to-head matchup and... 29.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-29T02:43+0000

2021-11-29T02:43+0000

2021-11-29T02:43+0000

us

texas

greg abbott

election

matthew mcconaughey

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1d/1091096700_0:0:3067:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_ce3579763c9740ecb2afe9e6de96122b.jpg

Matthew McConaughey has ultimately decided not to run for governor of Texas, the actor announced on Sunday.The Oscar winner stated on Instagram that elected office is a "path that I'm choosing not to take at this moment," and that he instead wants to focus on serving the people of his home state in other ways.McConaughey discussed the concepts of service and accountability, as well as issues in local and national politics, in a three-minute video. While he was "considering a run for the governor of Texas," he claimed he had been out "listening and been learning, been measuring and studying Texas politics and American politics" in order to better understand the challenges and make a decision on how he could best serve.The actor and writer claimed he will "continue to work and invest the bounty I have by supporting entrepreneurs, businesses and foundations that I believe are leaders, establishments that I believe are creating pathways for people to succeed in life, organizations that have a mission to serve and build trust while also generating prosperity."According to the most recent poll, conducted by the Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler, 49% of voters preferred the Oscar winner, while 27% preferred O'Rourke. He would also outperform Abbott in a head-to-head matchup, winning by 8 percentage points.In a September survey conducted by the University of Texas, Tyler, 44% of Texans said they would vote for McConaughey over Abbott in a hypothetical election, with 65% of Democrats and just 26% Republicans voting for him, while 54% said the state was "on the wrong track."McConaughey had until December 13 to determine whether or not to run in the election, according to state law.According to an earlier report by The Hollywood Reporter, which cited Texas political expert Keir Murray, traditional voters interested in politics "criticize him by saying that nobody knows where he stands."However, insiders have reportedly warned that if McConaughey ran, he would jeopardize his brand and his career, as well as a significant amount of his spare time.McConaughey is already extensively committed to his foundation, just keep livin', which supports poor high school students, in addition to his starring roles. His upcoming acting schedule, on the other hand, appears to be rather open, per reports, with just the animated Sing 2 set to premiere on December 22.

https://sputniknews.com/20210705/us-is-going-through-puberty-matthew-mcconaughey-congratulates-americans-on-4th-of-july-1083309915.html

texas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

us, texas, greg abbott, election, matthew mcconaughey, viral