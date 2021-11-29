Registration was successful!
'Keep Livin': Matthew McConaughey Decides Not to Run for Texas Governor
'Keep Livin': Matthew McConaughey Decides Not to Run for Texas Governor
Several polls over the year, including a recent Dallas Morning News poll, showed he would beat Republican incumbent Greg Abbott in a head-to-head matchup and also trounce declared Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke.
2021-11-29T02:43+0000
2021-11-29T02:43+0000
us
texas
greg abbott
election
matthew mcconaughey
viral
Matthew McConaughey has ultimately decided not to run for governor of Texas, the actor announced on Sunday.The Oscar winner stated on Instagram that elected office is a "path that I'm choosing not to take at this moment," and that he instead wants to focus on serving the people of his home state in other ways.McConaughey discussed the concepts of service and accountability, as well as issues in local and national politics, in a three-minute video. While he was "considering a run for the governor of Texas," he claimed he had been out "listening and been learning, been measuring and studying Texas politics and American politics" in order to better understand the challenges and make a decision on how he could best serve.The actor and writer claimed he will "continue to work and invest the bounty I have by supporting entrepreneurs, businesses and foundations that I believe are leaders, establishments that I believe are creating pathways for people to succeed in life, organizations that have a mission to serve and build trust while also generating prosperity."According to the most recent poll, conducted by the Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler, 49% of voters preferred the Oscar winner, while 27% preferred O'Rourke. He would also outperform Abbott in a head-to-head matchup, winning by 8 percentage points.In a September survey conducted by the University of Texas, Tyler, 44% of Texans said they would vote for McConaughey over Abbott in a hypothetical election, with 65% of Democrats and just 26% Republicans voting for him, while 54% said the state was "on the wrong track."McConaughey had until December 13 to determine whether or not to run in the election, according to state law.According to an earlier report by The Hollywood Reporter, which cited Texas political expert Keir Murray, traditional voters interested in politics "criticize him by saying that nobody knows where he stands."However, insiders have reportedly warned that if McConaughey ran, he would jeopardize his brand and his career, as well as a significant amount of his spare time.McConaughey is already extensively committed to his foundation, just keep livin', which supports poor high school students, in addition to his starring roles. His upcoming acting schedule, on the other hand, appears to be rather open, per reports, with just the animated Sing 2 set to premiere on December 22.
https://sputniknews.com/20210705/us-is-going-through-puberty-matthew-mcconaughey-congratulates-americans-on-4th-of-july-1083309915.html
texas
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
en_EN
'Keep Livin': Matthew McConaughey Decides Not to Run for Texas Governor

02:43 GMT 29.11.2021
Matthew McConaughey celebrates with the Mercedes crew following the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Austin, Texas.
Matthew McConaughey celebrates with the Mercedes crew following the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Austin, Texas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2021
© AP Photo / Eric Gay
Several polls over the year, including a recent Dallas Morning News poll, showed he would beat Republican incumbent Greg Abbott in a head-to-head matchup and also trounce declared Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke.
Matthew McConaughey has ultimately decided not to run for governor of Texas, the actor announced on Sunday.
The Oscar winner stated on Instagram that elected office is a "path that I'm choosing not to take at this moment," and that he instead wants to focus on serving the people of his home state in other ways.
McConaughey discussed the concepts of service and accountability, as well as issues in local and national politics, in a three-minute video.
While he was "considering a run for the governor of Texas," he claimed he had been out "listening and been learning, been measuring and studying Texas politics and American politics" in order to better understand the challenges and make a decision on how he could best serve.

"As a simple kid born in the little town of Uvalde, Texas, it never occurred to me that I would one day be considered for political leadership. It's a humbling and inspiring path to ponder. It is also a path that I'm choosing not to take at this moment," the True Detective series star said.

The actor and writer claimed he will "continue to work and invest the bounty I have by supporting entrepreneurs, businesses and foundations that I believe are leaders, establishments that I believe are creating pathways for people to succeed in life, organizations that have a mission to serve and build trust while also generating prosperity."
"That’s the American dream," he added.
According to the most recent poll, conducted by the Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler, 49% of voters preferred the Oscar winner, while 27% preferred O'Rourke. He would also outperform Abbott in a head-to-head matchup, winning by 8 percentage points.
In a September survey conducted by the University of Texas, Tyler, 44% of Texans said they would vote for McConaughey over Abbott in a hypothetical election, with 65% of Democrats and just 26% Republicans voting for him, while 54% said the state was "on the wrong track."
McConaughey had until December 13 to determine whether or not to run in the election, according to state law.
Actor Matthew McConaughey attends A+E Network's HISTORYTalks: Leadership and Legacy at Carnegie Hall on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.07.2021
According to an earlier report by The Hollywood Reporter, which cited Texas political expert Keir Murray, traditional voters interested in politics "criticize him by saying that nobody knows where he stands."

"But for a true outsider candidate, it's actually advantageous. It's a blank canvas to paint a candidacy, and it's harder to be defined out of the gate — unlike Beto, who has a record of his positions," Murray added.

However, insiders have reportedly warned that if McConaughey ran, he would jeopardize his brand and his career, as well as a significant amount of his spare time.

"He's got a positive and favorable brand, but as soon as you dip your toe in the political pool people start to hate you," Murray explained. "Does he want to change that brand and damage it? Because that's inevitable."

McConaughey is already extensively committed to his foundation, just keep livin', which supports poor high school students, in addition to his starring roles.
His upcoming acting schedule, on the other hand, appears to be rather open, per reports, with just the animated Sing 2 set to premiere on December 22.
