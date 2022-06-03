https://sputniknews.com/20220603/imran-khan-claims-india-was-celebrating-his-ouster-doesnt-want-a-strong-pakistan-1095975172.html

Imran Khan Claims India Was 'Celebrating' His Ouster, Doesn't Want a 'Strong' Pakistan

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has claimed that India and Israel are the two countries which don’t want a “strong” Pakistan and want the country to “disintegrate” into several parts.“I want to state it with regret that even the US doesn’t want to see Pakistan emerging as a strong country,” Khan remarked during a speech at a public meeting in Buner in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.Khan, who heads the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party, claimed that Indian media was “particularly happy” about his removal from the prime ministership.“It appeared as if not Shehbaz Sharif, but Shehbaz Singh (Singh is a common Indian last name), had come to power in Pakistan,” Khan mockingly stated.Khan alleged that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a “deep connection” with the Sharif family.Back then, Modi attended the wedding of the granddaughter of ex-Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif, the brother of current leader Shehbaz.During the speech, Khan also reiterated his allegation against US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu, who reportedly summoned Asad Majeed, the Pakistani ambassador to Washington, on 7 March.Khan claims that Wu warned the Pakistani envoy of “consequences” if he survived the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, which was tabled by then Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif on 8 March“This was a conspiracy against the people of Pakistan,” Khan stated.Khan also jogged the memory of his supporters present at Friday’s event, as he recalled that “around 400 drone attacks” had been carried out by the US on Pakistani soil between 2008 and 2018 before his PTI party came to power.Khan has been critical of former PM Nawaz Sharif for involving Islamabad in the US-led War on Terror, which he says resulted in immense collateral damage to Pakistani civilians.India has so far refused to comment on the recent political developments in Pakistan. Islamabad downgraded its trade and diplomatic ties with New Delhi in 2019, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government decision to scrap the semi-autonomous status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The Jammu and Kashmir region is controlled by the two nuclear-armed neighbours in parts, but claimed in entirety by both of them.Israel and Pakistan, on the other hand, don’t enjoy formal diplomatic ties.The US, for its part, denies charges of “political interference” and instigating a “regime change” in Pakistan.

Dhairya Maheshwari

