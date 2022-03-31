https://sputniknews.com/20220331/pakistan-claims-conspiracy-to-oust-imran-khan-hatched-by-ex-pm-nawaz-sharif-backed-by-india-1094361903.html

Pakistan Claims 'Conspiracy' to Oust Imran Khan Hatched by Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, Backed by India

Pakistan’s federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry has claimed that the “conspiracy” to topple the Imran Khan government through a “no-confidence vote” was “hatched” by Nawaz Sharif, the country's ex-prime minister.Chaudhry and the federal energy minister Hammad Azhar were briefing journalists after a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) which was convened by Khan earlier in the day.At a public meeting in Islamabad on 27 March, Khan even brandished the same letter to his thousands of supporters. Some Pakistani media outlets reported that the communication contained complaints against Khan’s foreign policy, as conveyed by the Biden administration to Islamabad’s envoy to Washington. However, the US State Department has rejected these reports.“Based on the document presented in the meeting, we are forced to reach the conclusion that a foreign government has been trying to remove Prime Minister Imran Khan,” the information minister said.“This conspiracy was hatched in the apartment of Nawaz Sharif. It was first discussed in London,” added Chaudhry.Sharif is the founder of federal opposition Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz). While the ex-prime minister is currently in exile in London, his brother Shahbaz Sharif is leading the party. Shahbaz is the Leader of Opposition and tabled the no-confidence motion against Khan on 28 March. The PML (N) introduced the motion in the National Assembly on 8 March.Chaudhry rejected speculation that Khan would step down on his volition, stating that the cricketer-turned-politician would “fight till the last delivery”.The minister claimed that the “political conspiracy” was meant to effect a change in Pakistan’s “independent foreign policy”.He labelled the political opponents of Khan backing the no-confidence motion as “pawns” of the foreign government.Energy minister Azhar reckoned that the whole episode was tantamount to “change the government in Pakistan through foreign interference”.“While the no-confidence motion has been mentioned in the letter several times, the motion wasn’t even introduced in the National Assembly at the time,” added Azhar.Amid the ongoing political crisis, Prime Minister Khan’s government suffered a major setback after its ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) withdrew its support for the government on 30 March.Currently, Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party enjoys the support of 164 Members of National Assembly (MNAs). The major opposition parties, including PML (N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) among others, have a combined strength of 177 lawmakers.

