International
https://sputniknews.com/20220409/imran-khan-ousted-as-prime-minister-of-pakistan---reports-1094627061.html
Imran Khan Ousted as Prime Minister of Pakistan - Reports
Imran Khan Ousted as Prime Minister of Pakistan - Reports
The now former PM said earlier that foreign powers were behind the motion to depose him, apparently due to the foreign policy they do not "approve of", such as... 09.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-09T19:20+0000
2022-04-09T19:55+0000
imran khan
ousting
us
no confidence motion
pakistan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/09/1094627266_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6c0a8e5b8e45dac448b5969fb0054a73.jpg
Imran Khan has been ousted as Pakistani prime minister through a no-confidence vote, local media report.Opposition parties have blamed Khan's government for soaring inflation, while Khan said that opposition leaders were trying to get rid of him because he did not want to put up with their alleged corruption.Last Sunday, the vice speaker of Pakistan's parliament rejected a vote of no confidence in Khan, calling it unconstitutional. Shortly thereafter, the president, at the suggestion of then-PM Khan, dissolved the parliament. The decision to cancel the no-confidence vote and dissolve parliament caused discontent among opposition parties, who challenged the decision in court.In late March, Khan said in a live TV address to the nation about a ”threatening” letter reportedly forwarded to Islamabad via Pakistan’s envoy in the US, which he said was “evidence” of a “foreign conspiracy” to topple his government and undermine Pakistan's “independent foreign policy.“ He also said foreign powers wanted to oust him due to his visit to Russia on 24 February, when Moscow launched a special military operation in Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220405/us-punishing-disobedient-imran-khan-for-his-foreign-policy-says-russian-foreign-ministry-1094494714.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/09/1094627266_136:0:2867:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_16141d4533a012d908327acf28f0ac7f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
imran khan, ousting, us, no confidence motion, pakistan

Imran Khan Ousted as Prime Minister of Pakistan - Reports

19:20 GMT 09.04.2022 (Updated: 19:55 GMT 09.04.2022)
© AP Photo / Anjum NaveedPakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan attends a military parade to mark Pakistan National Day, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan attends a military parade to mark Pakistan National Day, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.04.2022
© AP Photo / Anjum Naveed
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Being updated
The now former PM said earlier that foreign powers were behind the motion to depose him, apparently due to the foreign policy they do not "approve of", such as Pakistan's ties with Russia and China and its stance in the UN.
Imran Khan has been ousted as Pakistani prime minister through a no-confidence vote, local media report.
Opposition parties have blamed Khan's government for soaring inflation, while Khan said that opposition leaders were trying to get rid of him because he did not want to put up with their alleged corruption.
Last Sunday, the vice speaker of Pakistan's parliament rejected a vote of no confidence in Khan, calling it unconstitutional. Shortly thereafter, the president, at the suggestion of then-PM Khan, dissolved the parliament. The decision to cancel the no-confidence vote and dissolve parliament caused discontent among opposition parties, who challenged the decision in court.
FILE PHOTO: Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), gestures while addressing his supporters during a campaign meeting ahead of general elections in Karachi, Pakistan, July 4, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2022
US Punishing 'Disobedient' Imran Khan for His Foreign Policy, Says Russian Foreign Ministry
5 April, 11:23 GMT
In late March, Khan said in a live TV address to the nation about a threatening letter reportedly forwarded to Islamabad via Pakistan’s envoy in the US, which he said was “evidence” of a “foreign conspiracy” to topple his government and undermine Pakistan's “independent foreign policy.“
He also said foreign powers wanted to oust him due to his visit to Russia on 24 February, when Moscow launched a special military operation in Ukraine.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала