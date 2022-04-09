https://sputniknews.com/20220409/imran-khan-ousted-as-prime-minister-of-pakistan---reports-1094627061.html
Imran Khan Ousted as Prime Minister of Pakistan - Reports
Imran Khan Ousted as Prime Minister of Pakistan - Reports
The now former PM said earlier that foreign powers were behind the motion to depose him, apparently due to the foreign policy they do not "approve of", such as... 09.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-09T19:20+0000
2022-04-09T19:20+0000
2022-04-09T19:55+0000
imran khan
ousting
us
no confidence motion
pakistan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/09/1094627266_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6c0a8e5b8e45dac448b5969fb0054a73.jpg
Imran Khan has been ousted as Pakistani prime minister through a no-confidence vote, local media report.Opposition parties have blamed Khan's government for soaring inflation, while Khan said that opposition leaders were trying to get rid of him because he did not want to put up with their alleged corruption.Last Sunday, the vice speaker of Pakistan's parliament rejected a vote of no confidence in Khan, calling it unconstitutional. Shortly thereafter, the president, at the suggestion of then-PM Khan, dissolved the parliament. The decision to cancel the no-confidence vote and dissolve parliament caused discontent among opposition parties, who challenged the decision in court.In late March, Khan said in a live TV address to the nation about a ”threatening” letter reportedly forwarded to Islamabad via Pakistan’s envoy in the US, which he said was “evidence” of a “foreign conspiracy” to topple his government and undermine Pakistan's “independent foreign policy.“ He also said foreign powers wanted to oust him due to his visit to Russia on 24 February, when Moscow launched a special military operation in Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220405/us-punishing-disobedient-imran-khan-for-his-foreign-policy-says-russian-foreign-ministry-1094494714.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/09/1094627266_136:0:2867:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_16141d4533a012d908327acf28f0ac7f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
imran khan, ousting, us, no confidence motion, pakistan
Imran Khan Ousted as Prime Minister of Pakistan - Reports
19:20 GMT 09.04.2022 (Updated: 19:55 GMT 09.04.2022)
Being updated
The now former PM said earlier that foreign powers were behind the motion to depose him, apparently due to the foreign policy they do not "approve of", such as Pakistan's ties with Russia and China and its stance in the UN.
Imran Khan has been ousted as Pakistani prime minister through a no-confidence vote, local media report.
Opposition parties have blamed Khan's government for soaring inflation, while Khan said that opposition leaders were trying to get rid of him because he did not want to put up with their alleged corruption.
Last Sunday, the vice speaker of Pakistan's parliament rejected a vote of no confidence in Khan, calling it unconstitutional. Shortly thereafter, the president, at the suggestion of then-PM Khan, dissolved the parliament. The decision to cancel the no-confidence vote and dissolve parliament caused discontent among opposition parties, who challenged the decision in court.
In late March, Khan said in a live TV address to the nation about a ”threatening” letter
reportedly forwarded to Islamabad via Pakistan’s envoy in the US, which he said was “evidence” of a “foreign conspiracy” to topple his government and undermine Pakistan's “independent foreign policy.“
He also said foreign powers wanted to oust him due to his visit to Russia on 24 February, when Moscow launched a special military operation
in Ukraine.