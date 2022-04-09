https://sputniknews.com/20220409/imran-khan-ousted-as-prime-minister-of-pakistan---reports-1094627061.html

Imran Khan Ousted as Prime Minister of Pakistan - Reports

The now former PM said earlier that foreign powers were behind the motion to depose him, apparently due to the foreign policy they do not "approve of", such as... 09.04.2022, Sputnik International

Imran Khan has been ousted as Pakistani prime minister through a no-confidence vote, local media report.Opposition parties have blamed Khan's government for soaring inflation, while Khan said that opposition leaders were trying to get rid of him because he did not want to put up with their alleged corruption.Last Sunday, the vice speaker of Pakistan's parliament rejected a vote of no confidence in Khan, calling it unconstitutional. Shortly thereafter, the president, at the suggestion of then-PM Khan, dissolved the parliament. The decision to cancel the no-confidence vote and dissolve parliament caused discontent among opposition parties, who challenged the decision in court.In late March, Khan said in a live TV address to the nation about a ”threatening” letter reportedly forwarded to Islamabad via Pakistan’s envoy in the US, which he said was “evidence” of a “foreign conspiracy” to topple his government and undermine Pakistan's “independent foreign policy.“ He also said foreign powers wanted to oust him due to his visit to Russia on 24 February, when Moscow launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

